Windows 10 is getting Linux files integration in File Explorer

Microsoft previously shipped a full Linux kernel in Windows 10, and now the company is planning to fully integrate Linux file access into the built-in File Explorer. A new Linux icon will be available in the left-hand navigation pane in File Explorer, providing access to the root file system for any distros that are installed in Windows 10.

The icon that will appear in File Explorer is the famous Tux, the penguin mascot for the Linux kernel. Microsoft is testing the Linux File Explorer integration in a new build of Windows 10 that’s available for testers today.

This is all enabled through Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Linux, a system the company has been gradually improving with Bash shell integration, native OpenSSH in Windows 10, and even Ubuntu, SUSE Linux, and Fedora in the Windows Store. Microsoft also launched a new Windows Terminal command line tool last year.

If you have WSL enabled, then the Tux will appear in File Explorer, and Microsoft is now seeking feedback on the integration before it’s finalized as part of a future Windows 10 update. The software maker will ship this update to all Windows 10 users later this year.