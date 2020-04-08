Fiat Chrysler is recalling 365,000 vehicles for backup camera issue

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 365,000 vehicles in North America after discovering that the video feed from their backup cameras can sometimes stay on for more than 10 seconds after the driver shifts out of reverse. The company says it’s unaware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue.

Vehicles included in the recall are the 2019 and 2020 Ram pickup trucks, Chrysler Pacifica minivan, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Renegade with either 8.4-inch or 12-inch dashboard screens. It also includes the 2019 Dodge Challenger and the 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Cherokee.

Owners will be notified by Fiat Chrysler starting this month, and the company says a fix will be available as both an over-the-air update or at dealerships. Customers can call 1-800-853-1403 with questions.

Backup cameras have been mandatory in new cars in the US since 2018 after the idea spent a decade working its way through the government. Part of the law that was eventually passed states that the video feed has to turn off in 10 seconds or less in order to prevent driver distraction.