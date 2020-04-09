Google now offers a Braille keyboard for Android

Google announced on Thursday that it now offers a Braille keyboard integrated directly into Android. The company says the new feature will make its operating system more accessible for people who are visually impaired, without requiring extra hardware.

The keyboard, called TalkBack, uses a six-key layout. Each key represents one of six Braille dots, which will form letters and symbols when tapped in combination. You can use TalkBack the same way you use any other keyboard: it works across all Android apps and can delete letters and submit text. It supports Braille Grade 1 and Grade 2 and is only available in English at the moment.

The keyboard is rolling out to all devices that run Android 5.0 or later starting today. To enable it, go to Settings > Accessibility and select TalkBack. You can see full instructions on the Android Accessibility Help website.