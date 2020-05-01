Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A51 launches on AT&T and Xfinity Mobile

AT&T and Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile are bringing Samsung’s $399 Galaxy A51 to their networks this month. The phone, which is the successor to the incredibly popular Galaxy A50, launched on Verizon and Sprint in April. Although Samsung plans to release a 5G version of the handset in the US later this summer, for now only the LTE-variant is available.

There’s a lot packed into the Galaxy A51. The phone comes with four rear cameras, including a main 48-megapixel camera, an ultrawide 12-megapixel camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Around the front there’s a 6.5-inch OLED display with a hole-punch notch containing a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Inside is a 4,000 mAh battery, which can be fast-charged at up to 15W, and the phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor.

Oh, and it’s also one of the two phones features in an absolutely wild Samsung ad from last year.

Although its flagship Galaxy S lineup generates the most press coverage, recent reports from market research firms Omdia and Counterpoint Research indicate that Samsung’s A-series phones are the ones that more people actually end up buying globally. Back in February, Omdia reported that the Galaxy A50, the predecessor to the A51, was the fourth best-selling smartphone of the year (behind the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and Galaxy A10) and Counterpoint Research said it was the best-selling smartphone in Europe.

The Galaxy A51 is available to order today from both AT&T and Xfinity Mobile. The device will officially go on sale on Xfinity Mobile on May 8th.

Disclosure: Comcast is an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.