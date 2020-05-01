It’s earnings season and The Verge has been paying close attention to the impact of COVID-19 on the tech world. This week on The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay, Dieter, and Paul discuss the takeaways from earnings reports by Twitter, Tesla, Facebook, and other big tech companies.

Second half of the show, the big topic is the recent shift in CEOs at the three big mobile carriers in the United States: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. How will things change under a new oligopoly and the launch of new streaming services they own?

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Zoom’s awkward correction to its user count, Paul’s weekly segment “Display port alt mode 2.0: a memoir”, and the influence of Trolls World Tour on the movie theater industry — so listen here or in your favorite podcast player to hear it all.

