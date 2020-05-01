Elon Musk lied about the EPA’s Tesla Model S test, agency claims

The Environmental Protection Agency denied Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s claim that the agency made a mistake in its test of the Model S sedan, which resulted in a lower range than Musk thought was deserved.

In an earnings call this week, Musk claimed that the Tesla Model S Long Range should be the first electric vehicle to sport a 400-mile range, and that the EPA’s 391-mile rating was the result of a snafu. Musk said someone had left the keys in the vehicle and the door open overnight, causing the Model S to enter into a “waiting for driver” mode that depleted 2 percent of the vehicle’s battery. This resulted in the slightly less than 400-mile range.

Not so, said the EPA. “We can confirm that EPA tested the vehicle properly, the door was closed, and we are happy to discuss any technical issues with Tesla, as we do routinely with all automakers,” an EPA spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.