EVO 2020 will be an online-only event due to the pandemic

The annual Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament will be held as an online event this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s organizers announced today. EVO had been scheduled to take place from July 31st to August 2nd at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. All tickets and hotel reservations will be refunded automatically.

This year’s EVO lineup was scheduled to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Ball FighterZ, an invitational tournament for the Dreamcast hit Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and more, but it’s not clear if this online-only summer event will have the same lineup.

A message from the Evo team... pic.twitter.com/ANXUXDiNGK — EVO (@EVO) May 1, 2020

Other major gaming events, including E3, the Game Developers Conference, and Gamescom, have shifted to online-only events this year because of the pandemic. Many major tech events, including Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference and Microsoft’s Build developer event, are also being held online.