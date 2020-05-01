Fortnite is hosting a Diplo concert in its new party mode

Fortnite’s new no-guns “party royale” mode just launched on Wednesday, and the new map will play host to its first live concert tonight at 9PM ET. DJ and producer Diplo will be performing a live Major Lazer set, and actor and performer Jordan Fisher will also be part of the show, according to a tweet by Epic Games.

The concert will be held at the big, music festival-like main stage on the east side of the island. Because there are no weapons in the new mode, you shouldn’t have to worry about defending yourself, which may make it easier to just enjoy the show.

Last week, Fortnite played host to multiple Travis Scott concerts, which my colleague Andrew Webster found to be surreal and spectacular. The first show had 12.3 million concurrent participants, a record for a Fortnite live event, topping last year’s Marshmello concert, which had 10.7 million attendees.