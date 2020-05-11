Buy your quarantine snacks directly from PepsiCo’s new websites

PepsiCo, the insanely big multinational food and beverage giant, wants in on the direct-to-consumer action: they’ve bought the (incredibly good) domain Snacks.com and the (fine) domain PantryShop.com to sell you things faster.

As Fast Company reported, the company saw a 10 percent bump in its earnings last month because people were stocking up during the pandemic. Concurrently, however, the situation has meant a lot of shopping is now moving entirely online — and PepsiCo has realized there’s more money to be made with fewer market disruptions if they’re just selling directly to the public.

Snacks.com will feature more than 100 Frito-Lay products, while PantryShop.com will offer meal kit-esque bundles of snacks — think Gatorade and Sun Chips. As FastCompany reports, items purchased on these new websites “should arrive within two business days,” which is very fast! Here’s hoping employers around the country get it together enough to cover their employees’ snacking needs, now that access to office snacks is out of the question for the foreseeable future.