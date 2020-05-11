The Mandalorian’s second season won’t be delayed, says Disney CEO

With production shut down on sets around the world, studios like Disney are being asked about upcoming seasons of highly anticipated shows and release dates for films. One show that won’t be affected is The Mandalorian, according to Disney’s CEO.

Like Black Widow, filming on The Mandalorian was finished before shelter-at-home orders went into place and shut down production, Chapek told CNBC. Post-production is able to continue and is currently ongoing, so “there will be no delay on Mandalorian,” Chapek said.

That’s a bit of good news for Star Wars fans who have wondered about the status of the show’s second season since the pandemic hit. Other Disney Plus shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, might not be in the same boat. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was already dealing with production issues because of on-location filming problems. Chapek didn’t say whether the two shows — slated for August and December, respectively — would be released this year. The Verge has asked Disney for comment on the status of the shows.

Chapek’s comments come just a couple of days after The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Boba Fett could return in the show’s second season. The character made famous in the original trilogy will reportedly be played by Temuera Morrison. Longtime Star Wars fans will recognize Morrison as the actor who played Jango Fett, Boba Fett’s father of sorts, in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones.

If the shows are delayed, Disney Plus will go months without new high-profile programming, which isn’t targeted at kids, that can attract new subscribers and keep current subscribers — with the exception of The Mandalorian’s second season. November 2020 marks the end of many one-year contracts for Disney Plus subscribers, including those who signed up via Verizon. Not having many new shows to keep people subscribed one year later will become an even bigger issue.

If The Mandalorian is on track for an October release date as Chapek suggests, expect a specific release date announcement in the coming months.