Logitech’s sales boom as people outfit their home offices

Sales of Logitech’s keyboards, PC webcams, tablets, and video collaboration products are booming as a result of shelter-in-place orders during the pandemic, the company is reporting. Demand for the financial quarter ending in March was driven by people setting up home offices, doctors adopting telemedicine, and teachers using video calls for distance learning, it says. Meanwhile, sales of its gaming peripherals also increased as people tried to keep themselves entertained at home.

Sales of video collaboration products, which Reuters notes includes cameras, microphones, and software that allows for online meetings, increased by 60 percent compared to the same period last year, while keyboards, PC webcams, tablets, and accessories all saw double digit growth. Logitech’s overall sales were up 13.6 percent in the three months ending March 31st.

Last month, NPD data suggested that US spending on consumer tech has increased, and we’ve also seen anecdotal evidence of widespread webcam shortages. Now we have actual sales data as proof. While many companies are struggling to survive during the pandemic, others like Logitech are thriving as a major manufacturer of PC accessories.