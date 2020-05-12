LG is reportedly developing a dual-screen handset with a swivelling display

LG has a new dual-screen phone on the way, with a main display that swivels sideways to reveal a secondary screen underneath, the Korean Herald reports. The phone, which ETNews reports is codenamed “Wing,” will reportedly have a main 6.8-inch display alongside a smaller 4-inch screen with a 1:1 aspect ratio. It’s expected to cost a bit more than the new Velvet phone when it arrives later this year.

This wouldn’t be the first swivel phone that LG has released. Over a decade ago it released several phones using this form-factor, including the LB1500 and LU1400. In addition to their rotating displays, the other major selling point of these “DMB phones” was that they had the hardware to receive digital TV broadcasts. Unsurprisingly the hardware was basic by modern standards. Their main, non-touchscreen displays were tiny, and when they swiveled they tended to reveal a T9 keypad rather than a second screen.

A secondary display for multitasking

According to ETNews, the Wing handset will use its second screen for multitasking. You might use the primary display to view a photo, for example, while leaving the second screen free to access editing controls. That sounds a little different from LG’s current dual-screen devices like the G8X and V60, whose secondary screens are mainly useful for letting you use two different apps at once.

Beyond its swivelling screen, LG’s upcoming device is said to support 5G, will run on a Snapdragon 7-series processor, and will feature a triple-rear camera array with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

ETNews says the phone is planned for release in the second half of this year, and the Herald reports that it could cost 1 million won (around $817).