Google brings its Grow with Google classes online

Google is bringing its Grow with Google courses online for everyone in the US and Canada.

Grow with Google, launched in 2017, is an initiative through which Google partners with libraries, schools, and other organizations to provide digital literacy workshops and one-on-one coaching. Google says it works with more than 7,000 partner organizations and has trained more than 4 million Americans.

The workshops — which focus on business skills, including job applications and resume building as well as marketing and management — are normally hosted in person by partner organizations. Google also holds sessions at Grow with Google’s learning center in New York City.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put in-person classes on pause, however, so the company is now offering free Grow with Google classes online. Anyone who attends a session can also register for a free one-on-one coaching session. Though they are virtual, the webinars are still organized in tandem with Google’s partners.

Course offerings vary by location. Many of them (unsurprisingly) make heavy use of Google’s services, covering topics like creating resumes in Google Docs, tracking applications in Google Sheets, and finding job openings with Google search.

You can register for webinars on the Grow With Google website.