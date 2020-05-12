Twitter is now letting employees work from home indefinitely

Twitter will now let its employees work from home indefinitely, which was first reported by BuzzFeed News. CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly informed employees of the new policy in an email sent on Tuesday.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. “If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”

The spokesperson also shared the following information about the company’s reopening plans and how it is thinking about business travel and events this year:

Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs. With very few exceptions, offices won’t open before September. When we do decide to open offices, it also won’t be a snap back to the way it was before. It will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual. There will also be no business travel before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020. We will assess 2021 events later this year.

Twitter’s employees have already been working from home since March 12th when the company ordered all employees to work out of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.