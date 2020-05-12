Motorola promises that the Edge Plus will get upgrades through Android 12

Hot on the heels of updating the foldable Razr to Android 10, Motorola has announced that the soon-to-be-released Edge Plus will also get at least two future Android OS updates, ensuring that the new flagship will run both the pending Android 11 and next year’s Android 12 (assuming Google sticks with its naming scheme).

The Motorola Edge Plus is set to ship with Android 10 when it releases on May 14th. While the promise of two software updates isn’t exactly a generous one — Google offers at least three years of updates for its Pixel phones, to say nothing of Apple’s support for its phones — in the world of Android where any OS updates can be hard to come by, it’s better than nothing.

And given that Motorola is selling the Edge Plus as a top-tier Android flagship, complete with the $999 price tag to match, a formal promise of this level of support is good to see.