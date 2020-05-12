Twitter will now make it easier to see quote tweets on iOS

Twitter has added a new way to see how many people have retweeted a tweet and added a comment, the company announced today — but it’s only available on the iOS version of the app.

The new feature organizes all of the retweets with comments into a handy list. To access it, tap on a tweet and then tap on the word “Retweets.” You’ll see retweets broken out into two columns — ones commenting on the retweet (or a “quote tweet”) and a list of retweets with no comment.

Here’s a video from Twitter showing off the feature:

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet.



Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

You can already see quote tweets, but you have to copy and paste a tweet’s URL into Twitter’s search box to do so. (Here’s what that looks like when searching for the above embedded tweet, for example.) The feature rolled out today seems to be a much easier way to see retweets with comments in one spot.

The feature doesn’t appear to be available for me just yet, but Twitter tells The Verge that most iOS users should see the update today. Twitter also tells The Verge it will be coming to the web app and Android in the coming weeks.