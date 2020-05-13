Google is adding a tab grouping feature to Chrome for browser hoarders

Google is adding a new tab grouping feature to Chrome, the company announced today. I, for one, am extremely excited for it. I can already see how it could help me better organize the dozens of tabs I typically have open at any given time. If you want to try the feature now, Google says it’s available in the latest Chrome Beta and will be rolling out more broadly to the desktop versions of Chrome next week.

Google’s implementation of tab grouping looks pretty clever. You can make a group by right-clicking on one tab and assigning it a custom name and color. Then, you’ll see the color of the group under all of the tabs included in the group. You can also drag tabs from group to group if you want to change how they’re organized.

If you want an idea of what it looks like, here’s an image from Google:

Chrome isn’t the first browser to offer built-in tab grouping — you can make tab stacks with Vivaldi, for example — but if you previously wanted to group tabs in Chrome, you needed to rely on a third-party extension.