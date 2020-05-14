Headspace is now free for people who are unemployed in the US

Headspace is making its premium mindfulness and meditation app free for all people who are now unemployed in the US. The deal is available through headspace.com/unemployed and relies on the honor system for verification. People have to fill out their name, where they previously worked, what they did, where they live, and their last date of employment. Then they have to check a box to verify that what they’re claiming is true. From there, they’ll have access to all of Headspace’s content, even that which is usually only available to paying subscribers. The offer is available through June 30th, and the free access lasts for a year.

Headspace has made its content free for a variety of audiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers its premium subscription content to health care providers who work in public health in the US as well as Los Angeles residents. It also created a landing page for New Yorkers with specific exercises for them to try.