Ubisoft now giving out its Assassin’s Creed educational tours of Greece and Egypt for free

Ubisoft is offering free downloads of its educational tours of ancient Greece and ancient Egypt, which are based on the studio’s recreations of those worlds in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the studio announced today. The tours will be free to claim until May 21st.

You can download Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt from Ubisoft’s website here, though you’ll need a Uplay account to claim them.

Take a historic journey from home with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt FREE to download and keep ‍♀️ #PlayApartTogether



Here’s what’s available in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, according to Ubisoft:

Travel throughout 29 regions and uncover hundreds of stations with tours on 5 different themes: philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war and myths to learn more about history of Ancient Greece.

And here’s what’s you can do in Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt:

The Discovery Tour allows you to roam freely in the beautiful world of Ptolemaic Egypt. Learn more about its life, habits and customs by yourself, or let historians and Egyptologists guide you on one of the 75 available historical tours they have curated.

My colleague Andrew Webster said the Egypt-based tour felt “sort of like one of those audio tours in museums — except here you can climb a pyramid or ride a boat down the Nile while you learn,” when he played it in 2018.