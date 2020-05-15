Epic’s month-long Mega Sale has begun with discounts on Control, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more

Epic Games has launched a month-long Mega Sale for its online store.

You’ll be able to get some very popular games, including Control, Borderlands 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2, at significant discounts. Some titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Far Cry 5, are on sale for as much as 75 percent off.

All Epic Games users can also claim a free $10 coupon, which you can apply to any game that’s already released on the Epic Games Store (no preorders) and priced at $14.99 or higher (after discounts are applied). For each eligible purchase you make (during the sale) you’ll earn an additional $10 coupon.

The sale ends on June 11th at 11AM ET; you won’t receive new coupons beyond that point. You’ll be able to keep coupons you’ve already earned, however. Those expire on November 1st at 2:49AM ET.

Finally, Epic will be giving away free games for the duration of the sale. The company will announce a new free title each Thursday, which will be available for the following week. Epic has given away dozens of free titles in this manner since opening its store in 2018.

Don’t be surprised if you experience hiccups with this process, though. When Epic released this week’s freebie (Grand Theft Auto V) the eager masses overwhelmed its servers, and the store crashed. The store is back now (after over eight hours of downtime) and you can pick up the game until May 21st. Remember that your Epic account needs to have two-factor authentication enabled if you want to claim free titles.