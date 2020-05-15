Microsoft’s Surface Duo may not have great battery life

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is meant to be a showcase for its unique, dual-screen design, so it may be a bit more forgivable that its specs don’t include the latest and greatest components or anything all that’s impressive by way of battery life and storage. According to Windows Central, the phone will ship with the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (which we knew last year when it was announced), a rather small 3,460mAh battery considering it’s powering two screens, and storage options of 64GB or 256GB.

Beyond the Duo’s signature two 5.6-inch displays, which can rotate 360 degrees and transform it into an 8.3-inch tablet when unfolded, Windows Central says the device will pack 6GB of RAM, an 11-megapixel camera for both front-facing and rear-facing photos and videos, a fingerprint sensor for authentication, and a USB-C and Nano SIM slot.

Windows Central says the device will also ship with Android 10, but will be updated to the upcoming Android 11 after launch. The report says no NFC or wireless charging as of now. Given these moderate specs, the Surface Duo certainly won’t be the best or fastest phone out there when it launches sometime during the holiday season later this year. But it just might be the one folding screen design that truly takes off, as Microsoft is building a Windows 10X-style skin for the version of Android the Duo will run to help it bridge the gap between a phone and a more modern, productivity-focused tablet.