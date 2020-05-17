If you’re caught up on all your binge watching (my current obsession is The Good Fight because a) Diane’s wardrobe and b) what the hell is Memo 618?!) and need something new to stream, here are five options coming to streaming platforms this week, including a new standup show from Patton Oswalt and the season two premiere of Homecoming starring Janelle Monae.

The Great (Hulu, available now)

Polygon’s Samantha Nelson says this mostly-not-historically-accurate story of the young Catherine the Great is “a Mean Girls costume-drama feel, while upping the stakes with enough violence, sex, and intrigue to satisfy Game of Thrones fans.” Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star.

Hightown (Starz, May 17th)

I am super looking forward to this police drama on Starz, if only to get a few glimpses of Cape Cod (my favorite vacation spot) and the glory that is Provincetown. The New York Times says Hightown “has some of the idiosyncratic, lived-in appeal of an [Elmore] Leonard story, at least early on.” Monica Raymund and James Badge Dale star.

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix, May 18th)

It’s The Great British Bake Off, but with flowers instead of baked goods. “Ten pairs of amateur flower sculptors from around the world are coming together to battle it out,” the intro describes, for the “best in bloom” title. Who knew floral design had so much legit drama?

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix, May 19th)

Megh Wright of Vulture says I Love Everything features Oswalt embracing his 50s, with material about a very weird wallpaper hanger and how attending his daughter’s second-grade art show cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon (oof).

Homecoming Season 2 (Amazon Prime, May 22nd)

Janelle Monae stars in the new season of the very creepy Amazon Prime original series about the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. Homecoming, of course, started as a podcast then turned into a show for Amazon with Julia Roberts starring and Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail directing. Season two promises a new mystery with Monae as an amnesiac who wakes up at the center with a feeling that things are not as they seem.