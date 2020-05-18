Here are the hundreds of classic movies people can stream on HBO Max

One of HBO Max’s big advantages is WarnerMedia’s massive catalog of classic movies, and today, it’s unveiling the full list of titles.

Between Warner Bros. classics, Criterion Collection titles, and licensed classics from third-party studios (including Studio Ghibli), HBO Max will play home to hundreds of beloved movies, ranging from The Wizard of Oz, Gone with the Wind, and Citizen Kane to Point Blank and King Kong. Not all of the classics landing on Max will be available day one, but most will, according to the company. HBO Max launches on May 27th for $14.99 a month.

HBO Max is set to launch with more than 700 movies. Some of those movies will be Warner Bros. blockbusters, like films from the DC Universe (The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman, Shazam to name a few) or The Matrix trilogy. It’s unclear how many are exclusive to HBO Max (like the Studio Ghibli collection), but The Verge has asked WarnerMedia for clarification.

Classic films are just as important to Max as new original series and having a library of beloved TV shows. HBO Max will be the exclusive home to Friends, one of the most popular series that streamed on Netflix until it left the platform earlier this year. Plus, HBO Max will carry every HBO series, from The Sopranos to Sex and the City and Game of Thrones. That’s on top of shows from TBS, TNT, and more. It’s similar to Disney Plus, which has a plethora of older titles from its library alongside new films and TV shows, or NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which pulls from both Universal and NBC’s vast catalogs.

HBO Max will continue to add to the list of classic movies that subscribers will be able to stream in the months following the service’s initial launch. For now, here is the full list of announced Warner Bros. classic movies and films from the Criterion Collection heading to HBO Max:

Warner Bros. Classics:

2001: A Space Odyssey

42nd Street

Adam’s Rib

The Adventures of Robin Hood

An American in Paris

Ben-Hur

Body Heat

Bonnie and Clyde

Bringing Up Baby

Cannery Row

Casablanca

Cheyenne Autumn

Cimarron

Citizen Kane

City of Angels

Cool Hand Luke

Countdown

Dirty Harry

Doctor Zhivago

East of Eden

Elvis: That’s the Way it is

Footlight Parade

Freaks

Giant

Girl Crazy

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Gone with the Wind

How the West was Won

Keeper of the Flame

King Kong

Klute

The Little Drummer Girl

Lolita

The Maltese Falcon

Mildred Pierce

Million Dollar Mermaid

Mrs. Soffel

Network

North by Northwest

Now, Voyager

The Nun’s Story

Pat and Mike

A Patch of Blue

The Philadelphia Store

Point Blank

Polyester

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Rhapsody in Blue

Rio Bravo

Romance on the High Seas

The Sea of Grass

The Searchers

Shall We Dance

Shoot the Moon

Singin’ in the Rain

The Singing Nun

The Song Remains the Same

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

Strike Up the Band

Tortilla Flat

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Wattstax

The Wild Bunch

Without Love

The Wizard of Oz

Woman of the Year

Woodstock

Criterion Collection

8½

...And God Created Woman

16 Days of Glory

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

The 3 Penny Opera

The 39 Steps

The 400 Blows

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Amarcord

An Angel at my Table

Ashes and Diamonds

Atlanta’s Olympic Glory

Au Revior Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

Babette’s Feast

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

The Beales of Grey Gardens

Beauty and the Beast

Belle De Jour

Bicycle Thieves

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blithe Spirit

The Blob

Blood Simple

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Brief Encounter

A Brief History of Time

The Brood

Brute Force

Buena Vista Social Club

Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory

Carnival of Souls

Chimes at Midnight

La Ciénaga

The Circus

City Lights

Cleo from 5 to 7

Cranes are Flying

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Cronos

Daisies

A Day in the Country

A Day’s Pleasure

The Daytrippers

Dead Man

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

Diabolique

Divorce Italian Style

A Dog’s Life

Don’t Look Back

Down by Law

The Earrings of Madame De

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

The Emporer Jones

The Entertainer

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe ‘51

Eyes Without a Face

F is for Fake

Faces

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Planet

Fat Girl

First Man Into Space

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondant

The Four Feathers

Fox and His Friends

The Front Page

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimmer Shelter

Godzilla

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Mechadodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

The Grand Olympics

Gray’s Anatomy

The Great Dictator

Great Expectations

Grey Gardens

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?

A Hard Day’s Night

Harlan County U.S.A

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds

Henry V

The Hidden Fortress

Hobson’s Choice

The Honeymoon Killers

Hoop Dreams

House

I Married a Witch

I Shot Jesse James

I Was a Teenage Zombie

The Idle Class

Ikiru

The Immigrant

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda’s Room

Intermezzo

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Irma Vep

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

The Jungle Book

The Kid

Kill!

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

A king in New York

The King of Kings

Knife in the Water

Kwaidan

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

L’Amore

L’Argent

The Last Emperor

The Last Metro

The Last Wave

Late Autumn

Late Spring

L’Avventura

Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory

Limelight

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Lola

Lola Montes

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

Loneliness of the Long Distance

The Runner

The Long Voyage Home

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum

Love in the Afternoon

Major Barbara

Man Bites Dog

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

Metropolitan

Mikey and Nicky

Modern Times

Mon Oncle

Mona Lisa

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

The Most Dangerous Game

Motha vs Godzilla

Mr. Arkadin

Multiple Maniacs

My Brilliant Career

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Night at Maud’s

Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

Nanook of the North

Nice and Friendly

A Night in the Show

Night of the Living Dead

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Onibaba

Paris, Texas

Pather Panchali

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Pilgrim

The Player

Police Story

Primary

The Private Life of Henry the VIII

Pygmalion

Quadrophenia

Querelle

Rashomon

The Red Ballon

Red Desert

The Red Shoes

Rembrandt

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Richard III

The Rink

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

Rodan

Rome Open City

A Room with a View

The Ruling Class

Sabotage

Safety Last!

Salesman

Le Samourai

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan’s Brew

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Secrets and Lies

Senso

Seoul 1988

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

The Seventh Veil

Shadows

Shock Corridor

Shoot the Piano Player

The Shooting

The Shop on Main Street

Shoulder Arms

Sisters

Smithereens

Solaris

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Stagecoach

La Strada

Stranger Than Paradise

The Stranger

Stromboli

Summertime

Sunnyside

Sweetie

Taste of Cherry

A Taste of Honey

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testement of Dr Mabuse

That Hamilton Woman

The Thief of Bagdad

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Time Me Up! Time Me Down!

Time Bandits

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Tin Drum

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

The Trial of Joan of Arc

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Two English Girls

Ugetsu

Umberto D.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Under the Volacno

Vampyr

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy

The Wages of Fear

War and Peace

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

Watership Down

Weekend

Wild Strrawberries

Wings of Desire

Wise Blood

Withnail and I

A Woman of Paris

A Woman Under the Influencer

The X From Outer Space

Yojimbo

Young and Innocent

Young Girls

Z

Turner Films

Freedom Song

Regular Show: The Movie

Third Party Titles

Annie Hall

The Awful Truth

Aya

Baby Boom

The Bells of St. Mary’s

Braveheart

Capricorn One

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

Dr. Strangelove

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

From Up on Poppy Hill

Good Will Hunting

Harold and Maude

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Howl’s Moving Castle

In Cold Blood

Kiki’s Delivery Service

The Killing

Kung Fu Panda

Last Holiday

The Last Waltz

Let’s Spend the Night Together

Lilies of the Field

Little Black Book

The Long Goodbye

Manhattan

Mona Lisa Smile

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaa of the Walley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

An Officer and a Gentleman

Once Upon a Time in the West

Only Angels have Wings

Only Yesterday

Paths of Glory

Pet Sematary

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Russo

Pretty in Pink

Princess Mononoke

Reds

Save the Last Dance

The Secret World of Arrietty

Shall We Dance?

Shooter

Some Kind of Beautiful

Spirited Away

Stealing Harvard

Swingers

The Take of the Princess Kaguya

Tales from Earthsea

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tropic Thunder

Varsity Blues

What Women Want

When Marnie was There

Whispers of the Heart

The Wind Rises

The Wood