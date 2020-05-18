Here are the hundreds of classic movies people can stream on HBO Max

One of HBO Max’s big advantages is WarnerMedia’s massive catalog of classic movies, and today, it’s unveiling the full list of titles.
Between Warner Bros. classics, Criterion Collection titles, and licensed classics from third-party studios (including Studio Ghibli), HBO Max will play home to hundreds of beloved movies, ranging from The Wizard of Oz, Gone with the Wind, and Citizen Kane to Point Blank and King Kong. Not all of the classics landing on Max will be available day one, but most will, according to the company. HBO Max launches on May 27th for $14.99 a month.
HBO Max is set to launch with more than 700 movies. Some of those movies will be Warner Bros. blockbusters, like films from the DC Universe (The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman, Shazam to name a few) or The Matrix trilogy. It’s unclear how many are exclusive to HBO Max (like the Studio Ghibli collection), but The Verge has asked WarnerMedia for clarification.
Classic films are just as important to Max as new original series and having a library of beloved TV shows. HBO Max will be the exclusive home to Friends, one of the most popular series that streamed on Netflix until it left the platform earlier this year. Plus, HBO Max will carry every HBO series, from The Sopranos to Sex and the City and Game of Thrones. That’s on top of shows from TBS, TNT, and more. It’s similar to Disney Plus, which has a plethora of older titles from its library alongside new films and TV shows, or NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which pulls from both Universal and NBC’s vast catalogs.
HBO Max will continue to add to the list of classic movies that subscribers will be able to stream in the months following the service’s initial launch. For now, here is the full list of announced Warner Bros. classic movies and films from the Criterion Collection heading to HBO Max:
Warner Bros. Classics:
2001: A Space Odyssey
42nd Street
Adam’s Rib
The Adventures of Robin Hood
An American in Paris
Ben-Hur
Body Heat
Bonnie and Clyde
Bringing Up Baby
Cannery Row
Casablanca
Cheyenne Autumn
Cimarron
Citizen Kane
City of Angels
Cool Hand Luke
Countdown
Dirty Harry
Doctor Zhivago
East of Eden
Elvis: That’s the Way it is
Footlight Parade
Freaks
Giant
Girl Crazy
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
Gone with the Wind
How the West was Won
Keeper of the Flame
King Kong
Klute
The Little Drummer Girl
Lolita
The Maltese Falcon
Mildred Pierce
Million Dollar Mermaid
Mrs. Soffel
Network
North by Northwest
Now, Voyager
The Nun’s Story
Pat and Mike
A Patch of Blue
The Philadelphia Store
Point Blank
Polyester
The Postman Always Rings Twice
Pride and Prejudice
Rebel Without a Cause
Rhapsody in Blue
Rio Bravo
Romance on the High Seas
The Sea of Grass
The Searchers
Shall We Dance
Shoot the Moon
Singin’ in the Rain
The Singing Nun
The Song Remains the Same
A Star is Born (1954)
A Star is Born (1976)
A Streetcar Named Desire
Strike Up the Band
Tortilla Flat
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Wattstax
The Wild Bunch
Without Love
The Wizard of Oz
Woman of the Year
Woodstock
Criterion Collection
8½
...And God Created Woman
16 Days of Glory
2 or 3 Things I Know About Her
The 3 Penny Opera
The 39 Steps
The 400 Blows
The 47 Ronin: Part 1
The 47 Ronin: Part 2
Ali: Fear Eats the Soul
Amarcord
An Angel at my Table
Ashes and Diamonds
Atlanta’s Olympic Glory
Au Revior Les Enfants
Autumn Sonata
Babette’s Feast
Battle of Algiers
Battleship Potemkin
The Beales of Grey Gardens
Beauty and the Beast
Belle De Jour
Bicycle Thieves
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant
Black Girl
Black Narcissus
Black Orpheus
Blithe Spirit
The Blob
Blood Simple
Breaking the Waves
Breathless
Brief Encounter
A Brief History of Time
The Brood
Brute Force
Buena Vista Social Club
Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory
Carnival of Souls
Chimes at Midnight
La Ciénaga
The Circus
City Lights
Cleo from 5 to 7
Cranes are Flying
Cries and Whispers
Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment
Cronos
Daisies
A Day in the Country
A Day’s Pleasure
The Daytrippers
Dead Man
Desert Hearts
Destroy All Monsters
Diabolique
Divorce Italian Style
A Dog’s Life
Don’t Look Back
Down by Law
The Earrings of Madame De
Eating Raoul
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
Elevator to the Gallows
The Emporer Jones
The Entertainer
Equinox
Eraserhead
Europa
Europe ‘51
Eyes Without a Face
F is for Fake
Faces
Fanny and Alexander
Fantastic Planet
Fat Girl
First Man Into Space
For All Mankind
Foreign Correspondant
The Four Feathers
Fox and His Friends
The Front Page
Funny Games
George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey
George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin
Germany Year Zero
Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster
Gimmer Shelter
Godzilla
Godzilla Raids Again
Godzilla vs Mechadodzilla
Godzilla vs Megalon
Godzilla vs Gigan
Godzilla vs Hedorah
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
The Gold Rush
The Gold Rush: 1942 Version
The Grand Olympics
Gray’s Anatomy
The Great Dictator
Great Expectations
Grey Gardens
Hamlet
Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice
Hanzo the Razor: The Snare
Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?
A Hard Day’s Night
Harlan County U.S.A
Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
Hearts and Minds
Henry V
The Hidden Fortress
Hobson’s Choice
The Honeymoon Killers
Hoop Dreams
House
I Married a Witch
I Shot Jesse James
I Was a Teenage Zombie
The Idle Class
Ikiru
The Immigrant
In the Mood for Love
In Vanda’s Room
Intermezzo
Invasion of Astro-Monster
Irma Vep
Ivan the Terrible Part 1
Ivan the Terrible Part 2
Jubilee
Jules and Jim
Juliet of the Spirits
The Jungle Book
The Kid
Kill!
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
A king in New York
The King of Kings
Knife in the Water
Kwaidan
Lady Snowblood
Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance
The Lady Vanishes
L’Amore
L’Argent
The Last Emperor
The Last Metro
The Last Wave
Late Autumn
Late Spring
L’Avventura
Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory
Limelight
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
Lola
Lola Montes
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons
Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence
Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell
Loneliness of the Long Distance
The Runner
The Long Voyage Home
Look Back in Anger
Lord of the Flies
The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum
Love in the Afternoon
Major Barbara
Man Bites Dog
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Marriage of Maria Braun
Masculin Feminin
Metropolitan
Mikey and Nicky
Modern Times
Mon Oncle
Mona Lisa
Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday
Monsieur Verdoux
Monterey Pop
The Most Dangerous Game
Motha vs Godzilla
Mr. Arkadin
Multiple Maniacs
My Brilliant Career
My Dinner with Andre
My Life as a Dog
My Night at Maud’s
Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory
The Naked City
The Naked Kiss
Nanook of the North
Nice and Friendly
A Night in the Show
Night of the Living Dead
Of Mice and Men
Oliver Twist
Onibaba
Paris, Texas
Pather Panchali
Pay Day
Pepe Le Moko
Permanent Vacation
Persona
Picnic at Hanging Rock
The Pilgrim
The Player
Police Story
Primary
The Private Life of Henry the VIII
Pygmalion
Quadrophenia
Querelle
Rashomon
The Red Ballon
Red Desert
The Red Shoes
Rembrandt
The Return of Bulldog Drummond
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
Richard III
The Rink
The Rise of Catherine the Great
The Rite
The River
Rodan
Rome Open City
A Room with a View
The Ruling Class
Sabotage
Safety Last!
Salesman
Le Samourai
Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto
Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple
Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island
Satan’s Brew
Sawdust and Tinsel
Scanners
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Scenes From a Marriage
Schizopolis
Seance on a Wet Afternoon
Secrets and Lies
Senso
Seoul 1988
Seven Samurai
Seventh Seal
The Seventh Veil
Shadows
Shock Corridor
Shoot the Piano Player
The Shooting
The Shop on Main Street
Shoulder Arms
Sisters
Smithereens
Solaris
Son of Godzilla
Speedy
Stagecoach
La Strada
Stranger Than Paradise
The Stranger
Stromboli
Summertime
Sunnyside
Sweetie
Taste of Cherry
A Taste of Honey
Terror of Mechagodzilla
The Testement of Dr Mabuse
That Hamilton Woman
The Thief of Bagdad
Three Colors: Blue
Three Colors: Red
Three Colors: White
Throne of Blood
Through a Glass Darkly
Time Me Up! Time Me Down!
Time Bandits
The Times of Harvey Milk
The Tin Drum
To Be or not To Be
Tokyo Olympiad
Tokyo Story
Tom Jones
The Trial of Joan of Arc
True Stories
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
Two English Girls
Ugetsu
Umberto D.
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Under the Volacno
Vampyr
Victim
Vivre Sa Vie
Voyage to Italy
The Wages of Fear
War and Peace
The War of the Gargantuas
The War Room
Watership Down
Weekend
Wild Strrawberries
Wings of Desire
Wise Blood
Withnail and I
A Woman of Paris
A Woman Under the Influencer
The X From Outer Space
Yojimbo
Young and Innocent
Young Girls
Z
Turner Films
Freedom Song
Regular Show: The Movie
Third Party Titles
Annie Hall
The Awful Truth
Aya
Baby Boom
The Bells of St. Mary’s
Braveheart
Capricorn One
Castle in the Sky
The Cat Returns
Dr. Strangelove
Eagle Eye
Ella Enchanted
From Up on Poppy Hill
Good Will Hunting
Harold and Maude
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Howl’s Moving Castle
In Cold Blood
Kiki’s Delivery Service
The Killing
Kung Fu Panda
Last Holiday
The Last Waltz
Let’s Spend the Night Together
Lilies of the Field
Little Black Book
The Long Goodbye
Manhattan
Mona Lisa Smile
My Neighbor Totoro
My Neighbors the Yamadas
Nausicaa of the Walley of the Wind
Ocean Waves
An Officer and a Gentleman
Once Upon a Time in the West
Only Angels have Wings
Only Yesterday
Paths of Glory
Pet Sematary
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Pom Poko
Ponyo
Porco Russo
Pretty in Pink
Princess Mononoke
Reds
Save the Last Dance
The Secret World of Arrietty
Shall We Dance?
Shooter
Some Kind of Beautiful
Spirited Away
Stealing Harvard
Swingers
The Take of the Princess Kaguya
Tales from Earthsea
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tropic Thunder
Varsity Blues
What Women Want
When Marnie was There
Whispers of the Heart
The Wind Rises
The Wood