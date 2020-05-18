Apple celebrates Pride with new Apple Watch bands and watchfaces

Apple has released two new colorful watch bands and faces to commemorate Pride month, which begins in June.

One Apple Watch Pride band features a light-colored rainbow striped across the entire strap. The other band is a twist on the existing Nike Sport Band: it’s a white band with rainbow colors located inside the holes of the band. Both bands are available for purchase on Apple’s website and cost $49 each.

The watch bands also received new Pride-themed faces to match. One features a soft-colored rainbow, designed to match the new rainbow band. For the new Nike band, Apple made a watchface with a black background and rainbow-colored dots. Both watchfaces will be available as part of watchOS 6.2.5. According to 9to5Mac, there might be some additional Pride-themed watchfaces, but Apple didn’t mention them in its announcement this morning.

Apple began annually releasing new Pride-themed bands and watchfaces in 2017 to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month, which is held every year in June. Throughout the month, various pride events, such as parades and festivals, are held across the globe to recognize members of the LGBTQ+ community. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely many of the events will be canceled or held virtually this year.