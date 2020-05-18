Comcast is launching 5G plans for Xfinity Mobile customers

Comcast is introducing new data plans for its Xfinity Mobile customers that add free 5G service, the company announced on Monday. 5G access will be included on Xfinity’s new unlimited and gig-based plans, and existing customers will have the option to opt in to a 5G plan.

Xfinity Mobile is an MVNO that relies on Verizon’s network for service; its 5G plans will similarly rely on Verizon’s own 5G network. Verizon’s network only offers support for mmWave 5G, which has faster speeds than the sub-6GHz version of 5G but with less range. Other carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile offer a combination of mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G depending on the area.

Xfinity Mobile currently has two 5G phones on its network (the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra), and the company says additional devices will be added in the future. Verizon — and therefore, Xfinity’s — 5G service is available in 34 US cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington, DC.

Xfinity’s 5G data plans include an unlimited data option for $45 per month per line and by-the-gig shared plans priced at $15 per month for 1GB, $30 per month for 3GB, and $60 per month for 10GB.

Disclosure: Comcast is an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.

UPDATED May 18th 12:17PM ET: Updates the number of cities where Verizon 5G is available to 34, per a Comcast spokesperson.