BBC Together is like Netflix Party but for BBC shows

BBC is launching a new experimental tool, BBC Together, that will let you watch or listen to BBC programming with others over the internet, with everyone seeing the same thing on-screen at the same time. It sounds a lot like Netflix Party but for BBC content.

BBC Together works with any audio or video content from BBC iPlayer (which has on-demand video content from the BBC), BBC Sounds (which has on-demand audio content), Bitesize (which has educational content), BBC News, and BBC Sport, according to the BBC. You should be able to try it now on Taster, the BBC’s site for its experimental technologies.

Share a link and your friends can watch with you

Once you decide what you want to watch with others with BBC Together, you’ll be able to share a link with your friends so they can join in. If you’re the host, you can decide when to start, stop, rewind, or forward content, and everyone’s stream should stay in sync.

The tool could come in handy as people are separated from one another while sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, letting you watch BBC content with your friends and family even if you aren’t in the same physical space. And if you want to watch non-BBC content remotely with others, check out our guide.