Asus reveals new Google Meet videoconferencing hardware for offices

Asus has announced new videoconferencing hardware designed to run Google Meet meetings (via 9to5Google). The new gear includes a small computer that runs the calls, an external speaker, and, depending on which configuration you buy, you can also get a camera and a touch screen. The hardware could be useful for conference rooms in offices that rely on Google Meet as their videoconferencing tool of choice (once actually going into the office becomes more common, of course).

The computer, which Asus calls the Google Meet Compute System, has an Intel Core i7 processor, a 128GB SSD, and a magnetic chassis so you can attach it to the included stand or more easily mount it out of sight, according to ASUS. It also has a number of ports, which you can see in the image below:

With the Starter Kit and Small/Medium Room Kit, which are designed for conference rooms with up to eight people, you’ll get a camera with a 120-degree field of view and the ability to zoom in up to 4X without losing 720p image quality, according to Asus.

There’s also a Large Room Kit, which is designed for conference zooms with up to 20 people and to be used with Logitech’s PTZ Pro 2 Camera, according to Asus’ website. The PTZ Pro 2 captures 1080p video and offers 10X zoom. The Large Room Kit doesn’t come with that camera, though — Asus says companies will have to work with their supplier to get that. The Small/Medium Room Kit and the Large Room Kit also come with a separate touch screen panel you can use to manage the call.

The kits will be available in June in 28 countries and come in three different price points, according to 9to5Google: the Starter Kit will cost £1,650/€1,915 (~$2,012), the Small/Medium Room Kit will cost £1,970/€2,320 (~$2,402), and the Large Room Kit (which does not include a camera) will cost £1,700/€1,970 (~$2,073).