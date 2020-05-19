Razer’s new Opus headphones offer noise cancellation for $200

Razer is usually known for its PC gaming accessories, but it’s sidestepping expectations with today’s announcement of the Opus wireless noise-canceling headphones. For $200, the Opus come awfully close to matching the features I’ve come to expect from headphones that cost nearly twice as much, like Sony’s WH-1000XM3s or the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. In addition to having noise cancellation, these can automatically pause your music when they’ve been removed.

They’re also THX-certified, and as such, you can rely on them for a balanced reference-style profile that puts forward an accurate, neutral sound. Frankly, the default settings might not be to everyone’s taste as they lack much in the way of bass or full-bodied mids, but the equalizer can be tweaked in Razer’s Opus mobile app.

I reviewed the Opus and found that they’re a solid option if you’re looking for headphones in the $200 price range. The sound quality is better than I expected, and, like more expensive headphones, these are comfortable to wear without fatigue for hours. The Opus’ battery performance gets me through most of my work week, and I also like that they charge via USB-C.

However, if you’re looking for a set of headphones that dethrone high-end wireless options for a fraction of the cost, these aren’t what you’re looking for. Despite their many good qualities, their noise cancellation effect doesn’t cut it if you’re looking for headphones capable of drowning out every little noise. For that, you’ll need to pay more money.

The Razer Opus in midnight blue (pictured above) are available starting today at Razer’s online store and Amazon for $200. A black version will release in the coming months.