How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference kicks off today, where the company will focus on Windows, Office, and cloud announcements. Microsoft usually hosts Build in Seattle to around 5,000 developers who pay around $2,000 to attend, but the pandemic means Build is going fully online this year, and free for anyone to watch.

Microsoft will host 48 hours of non-stop Build content in different time zones starting at 8AM PT / 11AM ET today. You’ll be able to tune into the main keynotes, replay them later, and register for multiple sessions that are also replayed at different hours of the day. If you’re interested in software development, or simply the latest news on Windows, Office, and more then you can register free to attend this virtual Build.

How do I watch Microsoft Build?

You’ll need to register first. All 604 sessions will be streamed on Microsoft’s site, and you can create a schedule to attend the sessions that are most interesting in your own time zone right here.

Microsoft has also promised to stream live coding workshops on Twitch, but the company has not yet shared details on which Twitch channel these will be hosted on.

What time does Microsoft Build start?

If you want to watch along, the stream begins at 8AM PT / 11AM ET and continues for 48 hours of varying content.