Please, stop putting game names on otherwise good merch

Sony is selling a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle in honor of The Last of Us Part II’s upcoming release. The $399.99 package includes a console engraved with a replica of Ellie’s tattoo design, matching controller, copy of the game, and a code for digital themes.

It’s also been stamped with the game’s name in every conceivable way:

I’m sorry, The Last of Us, you say? I couldn’t tell.

The themed PS4 and its accompanying items — like the Death Stranding, God of War, and so many other bundles — is a beautiful design kneecapped by a bizarre choice to slap the name of the thing it’s representing everywhere. It doesn’t have to be like this! Remember the Spider-Man PS4 Pro? Microsoft’s glow-in-the-dark Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 console? Nintendo’s adorable Animal Crossing Switch?

The art that accompanies most video games is gorgeous, and it’s rad to be able to buy things as a fan that represent your favorite game or series — but, unfortunately, it’s less so when every time you look at your new items, you’re reminded of a brand. I promise any merch can be just as loved, whether it’s a T-shirt or a console, if just a little more is left to the imagination.