Google’s app is getting a dark mode starting today

The Google mobile app is getting a dark mode, with Android and iOS users gaining the option to enable the feature by the end of the week.

After the update, the app will automatically use whatever theme your operating system is already set to if you use Android or iOS 13. Google says the feature is starting to roll out today, but it won’t be globally available until later this week. You’ll also be able to manually toggle between light and dark mode by heading to the app’s settings, which is what users on older operating systems will have to do.

Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode…. pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020

If dark mode is available to you on your device, you might see a pop-up at the bottom of your screen, highlighting that a dark mode theme is now accessible and asking if you want to activate it, as 9to5Google points out.

A full rollout for dark mode across all of Google’s apps has been slow within the last year. Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Fit have all added a dark theme for Android, and in some cases iOS users, but some apps like Google Maps are still missing the feature. iOS and Android both began supporting dark mode at a system level last year.

In recent years, more tech companies have started to add the battery-saving (and often stylish) feature. Facebook globally launched a dark mode alongside a new redesign to its official website earlier this month, and in late March, WhatsApp added dark mode to its app on both Android and iOS devices. Computers and gaming consoles have begun offering dark modes, too.