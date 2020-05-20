Here are all the winners of the 2020 Webby Awards

Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” NASA’s social media presence, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, and John Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube show are among the winners of this year’s Webby Awards. The annual awards show celebrates the wide variety of things that happen online, from websites and podcasts to design and data visualizations to video series and social media accounts, and they tend to touch on a big swath of what happened in the preceding year.

This year’s winners, announced on Tuesday, were largely dominated by media and entertainment companies. National Geographic took away this year’s most awards, 15 total, with wins for its science podcasts, travel videos, and photos on social media, among other things. Google came in a close second, with 14 wins, for categories including best navigation and best branded editorial experience.

Other big winners included The Washington Post, Conde Nast, Spotify, ESPN, HBO, and NASA, which won multiple awards for its use of social media. Vox Media, which includes The Verge, won a number of podcast and video awards as well, including for The Verge’s video “Inside the traumatic life of a Facebook moderator.”

Here’s the full list of winners.

Special Achievement

Webby Artist of the Year: D-Nice

D-Nice Webby Voice of the Year The Daily

The Daily Webby Person of the Year: Avi Schiffmann, for ncov2019.live

Avi Schiffmann, for ncov2019.live Webby Breakout of the Year: Houseparty

Houseparty Webby Special Achievement: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Webby Special Achievement: Some Good News hosted by John Krasinski

Some Good News hosted by John Krasinski Webby Break the Internet Award: Swizz Beatz + Timbaland for the Verzuz battles on Instagram Live

Swizz Beatz + Timbaland for the Verzuz battles on Instagram Live Webby Special Achievement: Miley Cyrus for her Instagram Live show Bright Minded: Live with Miley

Miley Cyrus for her Instagram Live show Bright Minded: Live with Miley Webby Special Achievement: Massimo Bottura for his Instagram live show Kitchen Quarantine

Massimo Bottura for his Instagram live show Kitchen Quarantine Webby Special Achievement: Google Classroom

Google Classroom Webby Special Achievement: Invisible Hands

Invisible Hands Webby Special Achievement: The Black Fairy Godmother Simone Gordon

The Black Fairy Godmother Simone Gordon Webby Special Achievement: Swab Squad

Swab Squad Webby Special Achievement: Trevor Bedford for nextstrain.org

Trevor Bedford for nextstrain.org Webby Special Achievement: Dr. Tatiana Prowell of Johns Hopkins University

Web

Webby Award for Activism : The Third Strike Campaign by Granyon

: The Third Strike Campaign by Granyon Webby People’s Voice Award for Activism: *Privacy Not Included by Mozilla Foundation

*Privacy Not Included by Mozilla Foundation Webby Award for Architecture & Design : The Urban Village Project Microsite by SPACE 10

: The Urban Village Project Microsite by SPACE 10 Webby People’s Voice Award for Architecture & Design : Architectural Digest, Conde Nast

: Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Art : What was Leonardo da Vinci doing at your age? by CNN Worldwide

: What was Leonardo da Vinci doing at your age? by CNN Worldwide Webby Award for Association : World Press Photo: Connecting the world to the stories that matter by Emakina

: World Press Photo: Connecting the world to the stories that matter by Emakina Webby People’s Voice Award for Association : American Astronomical Society Website by Happy Cog

: American Astronomical Society Website by Happy Cog Webby Award for Business Blog/Website : HBR.org by Harvard Business Review

: HBR.org by Harvard Business Review Webby People’s Voice Award for Business Blog/Website : Forbes.com by Forbes Media

: Forbes.com by Forbes Media Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Car Site & Car Culture : 100 years making history by HOY

: 100 years making history by HOY Webby Award for Charitable Organization / Nonprofit : Our Stories Alzheimer’s Awareness Campaign by The Ad Council

: Our Stories Alzheimer’s Awareness Campaign by The Ad Council Webby People’s Voice Award for Charitable Organization / Nonprofit : Equal Justice Initiative by Madeo

: Equal Justice Initiative by Madeo Webby Award for Community : Girlsclub Asia by Girlsclub Asia

: Girlsclub Asia by Girlsclub Asia Webby People’s Voice Award for Community : Stack Overflow by Moxie Communications Group

: Stack Overflow by Moxie Communications Group Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Corporate Communication : Nike Purpose Website by Owen Jones and Partners

: Nike Purpose Website by Owen Jones and Partners Webby Award for CSR : Lyft - America Is An Idea, Not A Geography by Hello Monday and Even/Odd

: Lyft - America Is An Idea, Not A Geography by Hello Monday and Even/Odd Webby People’s Voice Award for CSR : The Bear and his Scarf by Lucy Agency

: The Bear and his Scarf by Lucy Agency Webby Award for Cultural Blog / Website : It’s Nice That

: It’s Nice That Webby People’s Voice Award for Cultural Blog / Website : Becoming Prince by The Prince Estate / Base Design

: Becoming Prince by The Prince Estate / Base Design Webby Award for Cultural Institution : Harvard Film Archive by Huncwot

: Harvard Film Archive by Huncwot Webby People’s Voice Award for Cultural Institution : Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: RockHall.com by MediaMonks

: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: RockHall.com by MediaMonks Webby Award for Education: People Not Property : Stories of Slavery in the Colonial North by C&G Partners

: Stories of Slavery in the Colonial North by C&G Partners Webby People’s Voice Award for Education : Pussypedia

: Pussypedia Webby Award for Email Newsletter : Assembly, a digital publication by Malala Fund

: Assembly, a digital publication by Malala Fund Webby People’s Voice Award for Email Newsletter : The Washington Post’s By The Way

: The Washington Post’s By The Way Webby Award for Employment : BASIC® Culture Manual

: BASIC® Culture Manual Webby People’s Voice Award for Employment : Fiverr: Creating Opportunities for Everyone, Everywhere

: Fiverr: Creating Opportunities for Everyone, Everywhere Webby Award for Entertainment : YouTube Rewind 2019 by Hook

: YouTube Rewind 2019 by Hook Webby People’s Voice Award for Entertainment : Rotten Tomatoes

: Rotten Tomatoes Webby Award for Fashion & Beauty : Good On You by Made Together

: Good On You by Made Together Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty : Murad by BASIC®

: Murad by BASIC® Webby Award for Financial Services & Banking : Happy Money

: Happy Money Webby People’s Voice Award for Financial Services & Banking : Wealthsimple Website

: Wealthsimple Website Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Food & Drink : Bon Appétit

: Bon Appétit Webby Award for Government & Civil Innovation : USAFacts

: USAFacts Webby People’s Voice Award for Government & Civil Innovation : VOTE411 - Election Information You Need

: VOTE411 - Election Information You Need Webby Award for Green : Save Whales by Red Collar

: Save Whales by Red Collar Webby People’s Voice Award for Green : NASA’s Global Climate Change Website by NASA/JPL

: NASA’s Global Climate Change Website by NASA/JPL Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Health : BeThere.org by A.K.A. New Media Inc

: BeThere.org by A.K.A. New Media Inc Webby Award for Humor : Funny or Die

: Funny or Die Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor : The Far Side by Andrews McMeel Universal

: The Far Side by Andrews McMeel Universal Webby Award for Law : Knight First Amendment Institute Website by Tierra Innovation

: Knight First Amendment Institute Website by Tierra Innovation Webby People’s Voice Award for Law : Urban Justice Center by Superunion

: Urban Justice Center by Superunion Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Lifestyle : HuffPost Life

: HuffPost Life Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Magazine : National Geographic

: National Geographic Webby Award for Media Streaming : MasterClass by PMK*BNC

: MasterClass by PMK*BNC Webby People’s Voice Award for Media Streaming : DC Universe by WB Digital Networks - DC Universe

: DC Universe by WB Digital Networks - DC Universe Webby Award for Music : Bastille - Doom Days Web AR by Powster

: Bastille - Doom Days Web AR by Powster Webby People’s Voice Award for Music : Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House

: Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Net Art : 150 years of Nature by IBM Research AI - Northeastern University

: 150 years of Nature by IBM Research AI - Northeastern University Webby Award for News & Politics : Reuters: Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media by Reuters News Agency

: Reuters: Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media by Reuters News Agency Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics : The Washington Post

: The Washington Post Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Personal Blog / Website : The Kid Should See This

: The Kid Should See This Webby Award for Professional Services / Self-Promotion : Zhenya Rynzhuk Folio 2019

: Zhenya Rynzhuk Folio 2019 Webby People’s Voice Award for Professional Services / Self-Promotion : Alan Menken by Hello Monday

: Alan Menken by Hello Monday Webby Award for Real Estate : Urby by Kettle

: Urby by Kettle Webby People’s Voice Award for Real Estate : Compass

: Compass Webby Award for School / University : Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts by Message Agency

: Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts by Message Agency Webby People’s Voice Award for School / University : Yale College by Fastspot

: Yale College by Fastspot Webby Award for Science : Lost Cities: A Story of Coral by CaravanLab

: Lost Cities: A Story of Coral by CaravanLab Webby People’s Voice Award for Science : National Geographic Education Resource Library by National Geographic Society

: National Geographic Education Resource Library by National Geographic Society Webby Award for Shopping : GOOD TASTE by Six

: GOOD TASTE by Six Webby People’s Voice Award for Shopping : Bugaboo by Dept

: Bugaboo by Dept Webby Award for Sports : 1 / ST Website by DeepSleep Studio

: 1 / ST Website by DeepSleep Studio Webby People’s Voice Award for Sports : Every Body Has a Story by ESPN

: Every Body Has a Story by ESPN Webby Award for Television & Film : Give Her A Break - Oscars by Mojo Supermarket

: Give Her A Break - Oscars by Mojo Supermarket Webby People’s Voice Award for Television & Film : Our Planet by B-Reel

: Our Planet by B-Reel Webby Award for Travel : Conde Nast Traveler’s City Guides

: Conde Nast Traveler’s City Guides Webby People’s Voice Award for Travel : Colombia Travel by Link

: Colombia Travel by Link Webby Award for Web Services & Applications : Paste by WeTransfer

: Paste by WeTransfer Webby People’s Voice Award for Web Services & Applications : Streamtime

: Streamtime Webby Award for Weird : Brand Name Pencils by Madison Ave. Collective

: Brand Name Pencils by Madison Ave. Collective Webby People’s Voice Award for Weird : Mental Floss by Minute Media

: Mental Floss by Minute Media Webby Award for Best Data Visualization : Codex Atlanticus by The Visual Agency

: Codex Atlanticus by The Visual Agency Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Data Visualization : Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House

: Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House Webby Award for Best Home/Welcome Page : The Third Strike Campaign by Granyon

: The Third Strike Campaign by Granyon Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Home/Welcome Page : Nike Skateboarding Website by Owen Jones and Partners

: Nike Skateboarding Website by Owen Jones and Partners Webby Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Ind/Brand/Org : Climate Science, Risk & Solutions by MIT

: Climate Science, Risk & Solutions by MIT Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Ind/Brand/Org : Language Keepers – Emergence Magazine

: Language Keepers – Emergence Magazine Webby Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Media Company : In El Salvador, violence is driving girls to kill themselves by Univision News Digital

: In El Salvador, violence is driving girls to kill themselves by Univision News Digital Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Media Company : The Fact Checker’s Guide to Manipulated Video by The Washington Post

: The Fact Checker’s Guide to Manipulated Video by The Washington Post Webby Award for Best Navigation/Structure : Pattern Radio by Google Creative Lab

: Pattern Radio by Google Creative Lab Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Navigation/Structure : Wonderful Weekends by Active Theory

: Wonderful Weekends by Active Theory Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Practices : Human interaction company

: Human interaction company Webby Award for Best Use Of Animation Or Motion Graphics : The Atlas of Moons by National Geographic

: The Atlas of Moons by National Geographic Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use Of Animation Or Motion Graphics : DEMO - Design in Motion Festival by Studio Dumbar (part of Dept)

: DEMO - Design in Motion Festival by Studio Dumbar (part of Dept) Webby Award for Best Use Of Photography : Every Body Has a Story by ESPN

: Every Body Has a Story by ESPN Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use Of Photography : 2019: The year in pictures by CNN Worldwide

: 2019: The year in pictures by CNN Worldwide Webby Award for Best Use Of Video Or Moving Image : Ending FGM - A piece of me by UNFPA

: Ending FGM - A piece of me by UNFPA Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use Of Video Or Moving Image : When seeing is no longer believing: Inside the Pentagon’s race against deepfake videos by CNN Worldwide

: When seeing is no longer believing: Inside the Pentagon’s race against deepfake videos by CNN Worldwide Webby Award for Best User Experience : Roo - The AI Powered Sex Ed Chatbot you never knew you needed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America

: Roo - The AI Powered Sex Ed Chatbot you never knew you needed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience : Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House

: Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House Webby Award for Best User Interface : Welcome to Bron Bron Land by ESPN

: Welcome to Bron Bron Land by ESPN Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Interface : Safe Cities 2019 by THE ECONOMIST GROUP

: Safe Cities 2019 by THE ECONOMIST GROUP Webby Award for Best Visual Design - Aesthetic : Lusion

: Lusion Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design - Aesthetic : 100 years making history by HOY

: 100 years making history by HOY Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design - Function : Every Body Has a Story by ESPN

: Every Body Has a Story by ESPN Webby Award for Best Writing (Editorial) : Writing on The New Yorker’s Web Site

: Writing on The New Yorker’s Web Site Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Writing (Editorial) : National Geographic Education Resource Library

: National Geographic Education Resource Library Webby Award for Technical Achievement : Teachable Machine by Google Creative Lab

: Teachable Machine by Google Creative Lab Webby People’s Voice Award for Technical Achievement: Drone VR by Very Big Things

Video

Animation (Branded) : Creativity for All by Goodby Silverstein & Partners; The egg which doesn’t kill the chicken by Brand Station

: Creativity for All by Goodby Silverstein & Partners; The egg which doesn’t kill the chicken by Brand Station Comedy (Branded) : Make It with Idris Elba Video by Squarespace; Now That’s A Cardiac by Kovert Creative

: Make It with Idris Elba Video by Squarespace; Now That’s A Cardiac by Kovert Creative Corporate Social Responsibility (Branded) : Detailed Voice Guidance Comes to Google Maps by Google; Kindness is Contagious by Klick Inc

: Detailed Voice Guidance Comes to Google Maps by Google; Kindness is Contagious by Klick Inc Diversity & Inclusion (Branded) : The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers by Google Brand Studio

: The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers by Google Brand Studio Documentary (Branded) : A Surfer’s Search by Rathaus Films; “The Spirit of Conviction” by Complex Networks

: A Surfer’s Search by Rathaus Films; “The Spirit of Conviction” by Complex Networks Experimental & Weird (Branded) : Lynx 2 in 1 Shower & Shave Foam - THE BALLS by 72andSunny Amsterdam; Rick and Morty Adult Swim IDs by Titmouse, Inc.

: Lynx 2 in 1 Shower & Shave Foam - THE BALLS by 72andSunny Amsterdam; Rick and Morty Adult Swim IDs by Titmouse, Inc. Fashion & Lifestyle (Branded) : Nails by Reebok

: Nails by Reebok Games (Branded) : Metro Exodus Artyom’s Nightmare by Platige Image; Play With Life by Hey Wonderful / EA

: Metro Exodus Artyom’s Nightmare by Platige Image; Play With Life by Hey Wonderful / EA Integrated Campaign (Branded) : Dear Refugees by Big Spaceship

: Dear Refugees by Big Spaceship Live Experiences (Branded) : Parade Reimagined by Verizon

: Parade Reimagined by Verizon Long Form (Branded) : Bertha Benz by antoni garage GmbH & Co. KG; Mars on Earth: Devon Island Mars on Earth: Devon Island by Google Earth and Google Maps

: Bertha Benz by antoni garage GmbH & Co. KG; Mars on Earth: Devon Island Mars on Earth: Devon Island by Google Earth and Google Maps Music (Branded) : Artist Spotlight Stories by YouTube Music; The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of ‘Ready To Die’ by Amazon Music

: Artist Spotlight Stories by YouTube Music; The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of ‘Ready To Die’ by Amazon Music Public Service & Activism (Branded) : Generation Lockdown by McCann New York; Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials by BBDO New York

: Generation Lockdown by McCann New York; Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials by BBDO New York Scripted (Branded) : #MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There” by RSA Films; Oscar the Grouch by Squarespace

: #MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There” by RSA Films; Oscar the Grouch by Squarespace Series (Branded) : History of Memory by Redglass Pictures; The Star Wars Show by Lucasfilm

: History of Memory by Redglass Pictures; The Star Wars Show by Lucasfilm Short Form (Branded) : The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness by Furlined

: The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness by Furlined Sports (Branded) : The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here by McCann New York; The Mind Behind - CS Santosh by Supari Studios

: The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here by McCann New York; The Mind Behind - CS Santosh by Supari Studios Unscripted (Branded) : Generation Lockdown by McCann New York

: Generation Lockdown by McCann New York Viral (Branded) : The Lift by & Co. / NoA; LEGO Droid Orchestra by LEGO Company

: The Lift by & Co. / NoA; LEGO Droid Orchestra by LEGO Company Animation : La Noria by NightWheel Pictures; Lost & Found by Wabi Sabi Studios

: La Noria by NightWheel Pictures; Lost & Found by Wabi Sabi Studios Art & Experimental : Epoch by Kevin McGloughlin; Serious Klein - The Seed (Short Film) by ICONOCLAST Germany

: Epoch by Kevin McGloughlin; Serious Klein - The Seed (Short Film) by ICONOCLAST Germany Comedy : Longform: Special by Stage 13; Momsplaining with Kristen Bell by Ellen Digital Network

: Longform: Special by Stage 13; Momsplaining with Kristen Bell by Ellen Digital Network Comedy : Shortform: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Trump’s Best Words 2019 by Comedy Central - Viacom

: Shortform: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Trump’s Best Words 2019 by Comedy Central - Viacom Diversity & Inclusion (General Video) : In Her Shoes: by Matador Network; The Greatness of Girls by Mom.com

: In Her Shoes: by Matador Network; The Greatness of Girls by Mom.com Documentary : Longform: The Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by The Washington Post

: Longform: The Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by The Washington Post Documentary : Shortform: Sponge Cities by WWF; Cincuenta (Fifty) by Fenix Media USA

: Shortform: Sponge Cities by WWF; Cincuenta (Fifty) by Fenix Media USA Events & Live Streams : Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World” by The Intercept

: Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World” by The Intercept Fashion & Beauty : Vogue Italia - Simone: A Survivor’s by Good Company; Shady: The Dark Secret Behind Your Favorite Makeup Products by Refinery29

: Vogue Italia - Simone: A Survivor’s by Good Company; Shady: The Dark Secret Behind Your Favorite Makeup Products by Refinery29 Food & Drink : First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” byComplex Networks

: First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” byComplex Networks How-To, Explainer & DIY : The trick that made animation realistic by Vox; Houseplant 101: Houseplant Home Makeover! by Homestead Brooklyn

: The trick that made animation realistic by Vox; Houseplant 101: Houseplant Home Makeover! by Homestead Brooklyn Music : The Sound of NYC’s Underground Vogue Scene (feat. Qween Beat) by PBS Digital Studios

: The Sound of NYC’s Underground Vogue Scene (feat. Qween Beat) by PBS Digital Studios Music Video : Cellophane by Object & Animal; Earth - Lil Dicky by RYOT / SB Projects Nominees

: Cellophane by Object & Animal; Earth - Lil Dicky by RYOT / SB Projects Nominees News & Politics : Sudan’s Live Stream Massacre by BBC Africa Eye; Hong Kong’s huge protests, explained by Vox

: Sudan’s Live Stream Massacre by BBC Africa Eye; Hong Kong’s huge protests, explained by Vox Public Service & Activism : #NatureNow by Gripping Films

: #NatureNow by Gripping Films Reality : Drummers. Disruptors. for ‘The Devi Project’ by Cutting Chai Content; BuzzFeed’s “Mi Quinceanera Come True” - “We Gave This Girl Her Dream Quince”

: Drummers. Disruptors. for ‘The Devi Project’ by Cutting Chai Content; BuzzFeed’s “Mi Quinceanera Come True” - “We Gave This Girl Her Dream Quince” Science & Education : Timelapse of the Future: A Journey to the End of Time by Melodysheep

: Timelapse of the Future: A Journey to the End of Time by Melodysheep Sports : No Limits: Wheelchair Basketball in South Sudan by International Committee of the Red Cross

: No Limits: Wheelchair Basketball in South Sudan by International Committee of the Red Cross Student : WELCOME by Dyamant Pictures; Rainbow Rodeo by University of Nevada, Reno - Reynolds School of Journalism

: WELCOME by Dyamant Pictures; Rainbow Rodeo by University of Nevada, Reno - Reynolds School of Journalism Technology : Inside the traumatic life of a Facebook by The Verge; How your period app is making other people rich by The Guardian

: Inside the traumatic life of a Facebook by The Verge; How your period app is making other people rich by The Guardian Trailer : The Mustang by MOCEAN; The Witcher - Main Trailer by Intermission Film

: The Mustang by MOCEAN; The Witcher - Main Trailer by Intermission Film Travel & Adventure : The Lonely Palm Tree by Zara Creative; Rare Plant Survey on Thailand’s Tiger’s Nose by Homestead

: The Lonely Palm Tree by Zara Creative; Rare Plant Survey on Thailand’s Tiger’s Nose by Homestead Variety : The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story by CBS Interactive

: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story by CBS Interactive Video Remixes/Mashups : Play That Funky Music Rammstein by Gildersleeve Artist Management; Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Three Retrospective by Clark Zhu

: Play That Funky Music Rammstein by Gildersleeve Artist Management; Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Three Retrospective by Clark Zhu Viral : Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you; Best Ever Food Review Show

: Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you; Best Ever Food Review Show Best Art Direction : LIFE by The Unicorn; Lil Nas X - Panini by Lord Danger

: LIFE by The Unicorn; Lil Nas X - Panini by Lord Danger Best Editing : #LifeChangingPlaces – Ethiopia by Kolle Rebbe GmbH; That’s My Jazz by Breakwater Studios

: #LifeChangingPlaces – Ethiopia by Kolle Rebbe GmbH; That’s My Jazz by Breakwater Studios Best Individual Performance : Cellophane by Object & Animal; Stories From The Stage: Gastor’s Lesson in Heavy, High & Far by WORLD Channel

: Cellophane by Object & Animal; Stories From The Stage: Gastor’s Lesson in Heavy, High & Far by WORLD Channel Best Web Personality/Host : The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Desi Lydic Womansplains; Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping” - Joe La Puma

: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Desi Lydic Womansplains; Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping” - Joe La Puma Best Writing : AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control by Kelly&Kelly; National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Naughty Or... by Wieden+Kennedy

: AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control by Kelly&Kelly; National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Naughty Or... by Wieden+Kennedy 360-Video : 12 seconds of gunfire: The true story of a school shooting by The Washington Post; Infectious Disease Detectives by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

: 12 seconds of gunfire: The true story of a school shooting by The Washington Post; Infectious Disease Detectives by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative 360-Video : Branded: Training Empathy by Trading Ages by Primacy; Reaction Time by WebMD

: Branded: Training Empathy by Trading Ages by Primacy; Reaction Time by WebMD Animation (Immersive And Mixed Reality) : I’m Still Kenny by Coat of Arms; Doctor Who: The Runaway by Passion Pictures / BBC

: I’m Still Kenny by Coat of Arms; Doctor Who: The Runaway by Passion Pictures / BBC Best Use Of Augmented Reality : REWILD Our Planet by PHORIA

: REWILD Our Planet by PHORIA Documentary (Immersive And Mixed Reality) : Traveling While Black by Felix & Paul Studios; Stealing Ur Feelings Stealing Ur Feelings by Noah Levenson

: Traveling While Black by Felix & Paul Studios; Stealing Ur Feelings Stealing Ur Feelings by Noah Levenson Entertainment (Immersive And Mixed Reality) : Spacebuzz VR education programme for kids by MediaMonks

: Spacebuzz VR education programme for kids by MediaMonks News (Immersive And Mixed Reality) : Venezuela, Stories of Crisis by The Washington Post; Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students by RT

: Venezuela, Stories of Crisis by The Washington Post; Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students by RT Volumetric / 6-Degrees Of Freedom : Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience by HBO; Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students by RT

: Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience by HBO; Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students by RT Animation (Video Series & Channels) : RSA Shorts - World-Changing Ideas by The RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce); Tasty Truths

: RSA Shorts - World-Changing Ideas by The RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce); Tasty Truths Documentary (Video Series & Channels) : Great Big Story; What Can Be Saved? By The Associated Press

: Great Big Story; What Can Be Saved? By The Associated Press Entertainment (Video Series & Channels) : The Late Late Show YouTube Channel by CBS Interactive; Honest Trailers by FANDOM

: The Late Late Show YouTube Channel by CBS Interactive; Honest Trailers by FANDOM Food & Drink (Video Series & Channels) : Munchies by VICE Media; Raphael Gomes

: Munchies by VICE Media; Raphael Gomes How-To & DIY (Video Series & Channels) : Showcase by Tastemade; Adam Savage’s Tested One Day Builds by Whalerock Industries

: Showcase by Tastemade; Adam Savage’s Tested One Day Builds by Whalerock Industries Music (Video Series & Channels) : NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts

: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts News & Politics (Video Series & Channels) : Behind the Lines in Syria by Mother Jones; “Because China” by Quartz

: Behind the Lines in Syria by Mother Jones; “Because China” by Quartz Public Service & Activism (Video Series & Channels) : The Culture of Pride - Pioneers of Love by Culture Trip; A King’s Place by G/O Media Group

: The Culture of Pride - Pioneers of Love by Culture Trip; A King’s Place by G/O Media Group Reality (Video Series & Channels) : My People, Our Stories: Los Angeles by Al Jazeera Media Network (Arabic Net); Going From Broke by CracklePlus

: My People, Our Stories: Los Angeles by Al Jazeera Media Network (Arabic Net); Going From Broke by CracklePlus Science & Education (Video Channels & Series) : BBC Ideas - short films for curious minds; What If by Underknown

: BBC Ideas - short films for curious minds; What If by Underknown Sports (Video Series & Channels) : Stories of Ambition by The Precinct; My Dream, Dani Alves by The Players’ Tribune

: Stories of Ambition by The Precinct; My Dream, Dani Alves by The Players’ Tribune Travel & Lifestyle (Video Series & Channels) : If Cities Could Dance by KQED; Wild_Life With Bertie Gregory: Season 3 by National Geographic Channels

: If Cities Could Dance by KQED; Wild_Life With Bertie Gregory: Season 3 by National Geographic Channels Variety: New Yorker Video - Annals of Obsession; Dressing Funny by Netflix Is A Joke

Social

Animals : Duke by Curiosity; Dean the Basset

: Duke by Curiosity; Dean the Basset Art & Culture : BBC Culture; National Museum of Women in the Arts Instagram

: BBC Culture; National Museum of Women in the Arts Instagram Corporate Communications : Women Will by Google

: Women Will by Google Education & Discovery : Doctor Mike by DM Operations Inc.; National Geographic Social Media

: Doctor Mike by DM Operations Inc.; National Geographic Social Media Entertainment : #SpotifyWrapped by Spotify In-House; Comments By Celebs

: #SpotifyWrapped by Spotify In-House; Comments By Celebs Events : 2019 MTV Video Music Awards; 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards; 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion & Beauty : Glossier; FENTY BEAUTY SOCIAL MEDIA by Fenty Beauty, Kendo Brands

: Glossier; FENTY BEAUTY SOCIAL MEDIA by Fenty Beauty, Kendo Brands Food & Drink : Bon Appétit; America’s Test Kitchen

: Bon Appétit; America’s Test Kitchen Health & Fitness : Doctor Mike by DM Operations Inc

: Doctor Mike by DM Operations Inc Humor : The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Twitter by Comedy Central - Viacom

: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Twitter by Comedy Central - Viacom Lifestyle : Apartment Therapy Instagram

: Apartment Therapy Instagram News & Politics : The Washington Post on Instagram; CNN

: The Washington Post on Instagram; CNN Public Service & Activism : #VaccinesWork by RPA

: #VaccinesWork by RPA Sports : NFL TikTok; Bleacher Report

: NFL TikTok; Bleacher Report Television & Film : Star Wars by Lucasfilm

: Star Wars by Lucasfilm Travel : The Washington Post’s By The Way; Atlas Obscura

: The Washington Post’s By The Way; Atlas Obscura Weird : The Art Decider by Michael Tannenbaum (Creator); Unnecessary Inventions

: The Art Decider by Michael Tannenbaum (Creator); Unnecessary Inventions Arts & Entertainment (Series & Campaigns) : @Sufferosa by Kissinger Twins Studio; Today in Marvel History by Marvel Entertainment

: @Sufferosa by Kissinger Twins Studio; Today in Marvel History by Marvel Entertainment Culture & Lifestyle (Series & Campaigns) : NASAMoonTunes by NASA Johnson Space Center

: NASAMoonTunes by NASA Johnson Space Center Diversity & Inclusion (Series & Campaigns ): Code Like a Girl - Losing Lena by Facebook Creative Shop; RuPaul’s #DragRacePride by VH1

): Code Like a Girl - Losing Lena by Facebook Creative Shop; RuPaul’s #DragRacePride by VH1 Education & Discovery (Series & Campaigns ): NASA Explorers: Cryosphere by NASA GSFC/USRA; Revealing a Black Hole by Harvard Public Affairs & Communications

): NASA Explorers: Cryosphere by NASA GSFC/USRA; Revealing a Black Hole by Harvard Public Affairs & Communications Fashion & Beauty (Series & Campaigns) : e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign by e.l.f. Beauty

: e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign by e.l.f. Beauty Food & Drink (Series & Campaigns) : Michelin Impossible by Ogilvy Sydney; Sundays at Nana’s by Tastemade

: Michelin Impossible by Ogilvy Sydney; Sundays at Nana’s by Tastemade Health & Fitness (Series & Campaigns): Roo High School by R/GA; HBO - Inspiration Room - Diary Readings by Wieden+Kennedy

Roo High School by R/GA; HBO - Inspiration Room - Diary Readings by Wieden+Kennedy News & Politics (Series & Campaigns ): Election Confessions by NBC News Group; NowThis’ “20 Questions for 2020,” With the 2020 Presidential by Group Nine Media

): Election Confessions by NBC News Group; NowThis’ “20 Questions for 2020,” With the 2020 Presidential by Group Nine Media Public Service & Activism (Series & Campaigns): Malaria Must Die Voice Petition by R/GA; Wildlife Tourism Campaign by National Geographic

Malaria Must Die Voice Petition by R/GA; Wildlife Tourism Campaign by National Geographic Sports (Series & Campaigns): 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup: FOX Sports Digital Coverage by FOX Sports

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup: FOX Sports Digital Coverage by FOX Sports Television & Film (Series & Campaigns): The End of the Fucking World by 4creative; The Addams Family by Revolve Agency

The End of the Fucking World by 4creative; The Addams Family by Revolve Agency Travel (Series & Campaigns): Only On Airbnb by Weber Shandwick; JetBlue + RuPaul’s “Shantay, Blue Stay” by Viacom Velocity

Only On Airbnb by Weber Shandwick; JetBlue + RuPaul’s “Shantay, Blue Stay” by Viacom Velocity Arts & Entertainment (Video): A Holiday Reunion by Goodby Silverstein & Partners; #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks by Twitter

A Holiday Reunion by Goodby Silverstein & Partners; #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks by Twitter Culture & Lifestyle (Video): Adidas Originals Archive video series by Havas New York; Culture Trip - America’s First Cannabis Cafe

Adidas Originals Archive video series by Havas New York; Culture Trip - America’s First Cannabis Cafe Education & Discovery (Video): Be Woke Presents: Black History in Two Minutes; Wild_Life With Bertie Gregory: Season 3 by National Geographic

Be Woke Presents: Black History in Two Minutes; Wild_Life With Bertie Gregory: Season 3 by National Geographic Events & Live Streaming (Video): 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam; JFK Moonshot by Digitas

2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam; JFK Moonshot by Digitas Food & Drink (Video): Popeyes — BYOB by GSD&M; Tastemade

Popeyes — BYOB by GSD&M; Tastemade How-To & DIY (Video): DIY ‘Game of Thrones’ Party Snacks by eHow; Self Defense Tips for Female Travelers by Tastemade

DIY ‘Game of Thrones’ Party Snacks by eHow; Self Defense Tips for Female Travelers by Tastemade News & Politics (Video): Selling Organs to Survive by CBS News Digital; Rohingya Crisis through the Eyes of Al Jazeera Journalists by Al Jazeera English Online (Newsfeed)

Selling Organs to Survive by CBS News Digital; Rohingya Crisis through the Eyes of Al Jazeera Journalists by Al Jazeera English Online (Newsfeed) Public Service & Activism (Video): Generation Lockdown by McCann New York; Be A Lady They Said by Girls Girls Girls Magazine

Generation Lockdown by McCann New York; Be A Lady They Said by Girls Girls Girls Magazine Sports (Video): NFL 360: The LA Marathon: Nipsey Hussle by NFL Network; “The Greatest Moment in US Soccer History, 20 Years Later: Brandi Chastain” by FOX Sports

NFL 360: The LA Marathon: Nipsey Hussle by NFL Network; “The Greatest Moment in US Soccer History, 20 Years Later: Brandi Chastain” by FOX Sports Television & Film (Video): Complaints Welcome by 4creative; The Ballad of the Peaky Blinders by BBC Wales Digital Drama / Casey Bailey

Complaints Welcome by 4creative; The Ballad of the Peaky Blinders by BBC Wales Digital Drama / Casey Bailey Travel (Video): Igniting a Global Conspiracy to #GetNZontheMap by Augusto; Disney Imagineer Executive Creative Director talks Star Wars Galaxy’s by In The Know

Igniting a Global Conspiracy to #GetNZontheMap by Augusto; Disney Imagineer Executive Creative Director talks Star Wars Galaxy’s by In The Know Best Influencer Endorsement : Nike - PLAYlist by R/GA; US Open - Women Worth Watching by mcgarrybowen

: Nike - PLAYlist by R/GA; US Open - Women Worth Watching by mcgarrybowen Best Overall Social Presence – Brand : NASA Social Media; Merriam-Webster

: NASA Social Media; Merriam-Webster Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment : HBO Brand Social Media by ENGINE; National Geographic Social Media

: HBO Brand Social Media by ENGINE; National Geographic Social Media Best Photography & Graphics : National Geographic Social by National Geographic; Nat Geo Wild’s Instagram by National Geographic Channels

: National Geographic Social by National Geographic; Nat Geo Wild’s Instagram by National Geographic Channels Best Social Video Series : 60 Second Docs by Indigenous Media

: 60 Second Docs by Indigenous Media Best Use Of Filters/Lenses : Sketch Me If You Can With PicsArt

: Sketch Me If You Can With PicsArt Best Use Of Stories : Eva Stories Socialby K’s Galleries – Leo Burnett Israel; Saturday Night Live: Live Show Coverage by NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

: Eva Stories Socialby K’s Galleries – Leo Burnett Israel; Saturday Night Live: Live Show Coverage by NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital Best Use Of Video : Apple - @apple UGC Video Edits by TBWA\Media Arts Lab; Spies In Disguise: Music Video Series by Disney/Fullscreen

: Apple - @apple UGC Video Edits by TBWA\Media Arts Lab; Spies In Disguise: Music Video Series by Disney/Fullscreen Experimental & Innovation : Baby Blocker by McCann Manchester; Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify by WMA / Weller Media Agency

: Baby Blocker by McCann Manchester; Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify by WMA / Weller Media Agency Promotions & Contests: The New Yorker - Caption Contest by BBDO New York

Apps, Mobile & Voice

Art, Culture, And Events : Urban Archive; London Art Studies

: Urban Archive; London Art Studies Education & Reference : MasterClass App; NASA’s Solar System Interactive Experience

: MasterClass App; NASA’s Solar System Interactive Experience Entertainment : The Star Wars App

: The Star Wars App Family & Kids : Toca Life: World by Toca Boca; PBS KIDS Video App

: Toca Life: World by Toca Boca; PBS KIDS Video App Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle : My Make Up Artist by Beamly (part of Coty Inc); Macy’s App - Redesign, AR, Style Quiz & Inspo by Macy’s

: My Make Up Artist by Beamly (part of Coty Inc); Macy’s App - Redesign, AR, Style Quiz & Inspo by Macy’s Financial Services/Banking : Branch: Helping Hourly Workers Grow Financially; State Farm Mobile App by State Farm Insurance Companies

: Branch: Helping Hourly Workers Grow Financially; State Farm Mobile App by State Farm Insurance Companies Food & Drink : sweetgreen App; Food Network Kitchen – Premium by Discovery, Inc.

: sweetgreen App; Food Network Kitchen – Premium by Discovery, Inc. Health & Fitness : St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Patient Care by World Wide Technology

: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Patient Care by World Wide Technology Machine Learning And Bots : Planned Parenthood’s Roo by Work & Co

: Planned Parenthood’s Roo by Work & Co News & Magazines : National Geographic; Consumer Reports

: National Geographic; Consumer Reports Productivity : monday.com: Connecting 500K people to workplace processes; Trello

: monday.com: Connecting 500K people to workplace processes; Trello Public Service & Activism : Global Citizen Mobile App

: Global Citizen Mobile App Services & Utilities : State Farm Mobile App by State Farm Insurance Companies

: State Farm Mobile App by State Farm Insurance Companies Shopping : Wayfair Mobile Shopping App; Google Store by Google + BASIC®

: Wayfair Mobile Shopping App; Google Store by Google + BASIC® Sports : INEOS 1:59 Challenge by SOON_; The Bleacher Report App

: INEOS 1:59 Challenge by SOON_; The Bleacher Report App Travel : Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode on Mobile; Expedia: Hotels, Flights & Car

: Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode on Mobile; Expedia: Hotels, Flights & Car Best Practices : DeepL; Planned Parenthood’s Roo by Work & Co

: DeepL; Planned Parenthood’s Roo by Work & Co Best Streaming Service : Pinna; PBS KIDS Video App

: Pinna; PBS KIDS Video App Best User Experience : Night Sky by iCandi Apps Ltd.

: Night Sky by iCandi Apps Ltd. Best User Interface : Google Maps Live View

: Google Maps Live View Best Visual Design – Aesthetic : Sky: Children of the Light by thatgamecompany

: Sky: Children of the Light by thatgamecompany Best Visual Design – Function : Material Design— Dark Theme Guidelines & Article by Google; Portal - Focus, Sleep, Escape by Portal Labs Ltd

: Material Design— Dark Theme Guidelines & Article by Google; Portal - Focus, Sleep, Escape by Portal Labs Ltd Connected Products & Wearables : Changing The Game by McCann New York; Apple AirPods Pro by Apple

: Changing The Game by McCann New York; Apple AirPods Pro by Apple Experimental & Innovation : SIGNS by MRM//McCANN; Deaf911 by Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

: SIGNS by MRM//McCANN; Deaf911 by Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness Integrated Mobile Experience : Lessons in Herstory by Goodby Silverstein & Partners

: Lessons in Herstory by Goodby Silverstein & Partners Technical Achievement (Apps, Mobile & Features) : DeepL; RoboKiller by TelTech Systems

: DeepL; RoboKiller by TelTech Systems Education & Reference (Voice) : Paintings that speak by SCA; 1-2-3 Math by Sermo Labs

: Paintings that speak by SCA; 1-2-3 Math by Sermo Labs Games (Voice) : My Storytime by Google Creative Lab; Drivetime

: My Storytime by Google Creative Lab; Drivetime Health, Fitness & Lifestyle (Voice) : Silent Whistle by Leo Burnett; Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill by American Red Cross

: Silent Whistle by Leo Burnett; Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill by American Red Cross News (Voice) : NPR Visual Newscast; The New York Times Briefing

: NPR Visual Newscast; The New York Times Briefing Productivity (Voice) : SoundHound app by SoundHound Inc.; Food Network Kitchen – Premium by Discovery, Inc.

: SoundHound app by SoundHound Inc.; Food Network Kitchen – Premium by Discovery, Inc. Best Branded Voice Experience : Pandora Voice Mode Powered by Houndify by SoundHound Inc.; Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2 Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2 by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

: Pandora Voice Mode Powered by Houndify by SoundHound Inc.; Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2 Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2 by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Best User Experience : Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode by Google; WW App by WW

: Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode by Google; WW App by WW Best Writing : The Voicebot Chronicles by KQED; Amazon Alexa / Jimmy Fallon ‘Tell Me A Joke’ by NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

: The Voicebot Chronicles by KQED; Amazon Alexa / Jimmy Fallon ‘Tell Me A Joke’ by NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital Technical Achievement (Voice): SIGNS by MRM//McCANN; Wait Wait Quiz from Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! by NPR

Podcasts

Arts & Culture : Recording Artists: Radical Women by Getty; Switched on Pop by Vox Media Podcast Network

: Recording Artists: Radical Women by Getty; Switched on Pop by Vox Media Podcast Network Business: Pivot by Vox Media Podcast Network

Pivot by Vox Media Podcast Network Comedy : Judge John by Maximum Fun; The TryPod by Try Guys

: Judge John by Maximum Fun; The TryPod by Try Guys Crime & Justice : Criminal by PRX’s Radiotopia

: Criminal by PRX’s Radiotopia Diversity & Inclusion : Pod Save the by Crooked Media; “Dead Ass” by Stitcher

: Pod Save the by Crooked Media; “Dead Ass” by Stitcher Documentary : The Shrink Next Door by Wondery; Be Woke Presents: Black History in Two Minutes

: The Shrink Next Door by Wondery; Be Woke Presents: Black History in Two Minutes Family & Kids : The Story Pirates Podcast by Story Pirates; Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: The Podcast by Rebel Girls

: The Story Pirates Podcast by Story Pirates; Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: The Podcast by Rebel Girls Health & Wellness : Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra by Part2 Pictures; Happier with Gretchen Rubin

: Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra by Part2 Pictures; Happier with Gretchen Rubin Interview/Talk Show : The Ezra Klein Show by Vox Media Podcast Network

: The Ezra Klein Show by Vox Media Podcast Network Lifestyle : The Upgrade by Lifehacker by Lifehacker; Proof Podcast by America’s Test Kitchen

: The Upgrade by Lifehacker by Lifehacker; Proof Podcast by America’s Test Kitchen Music : Mogul by Spotify; Dissect by Dissect Podcast

: Mogul by Spotify; Dissect by Dissect Podcast News & Politics : Voting While Black by Color Of Change; Stay Tuned with Preet by Some Spider

: Voting While Black by Color Of Change; Stay Tuned with Preet by Some Spider Science & Education: Overheard at National Geographic; “Science Rules!” with Bill Nye by Stitcher

Overheard at National Geographic; “Science Rules!” with Bill Nye by Stitcher Scripted (Fiction): BLACKOUT starring Rami Malek by Endeavor Content; Passenger List by PRX’s Radiotopia

BLACKOUT starring Rami Malek by Endeavor Content; Passenger List by PRX’s Radiotopia Sports : 30 for 30 Podcasts: Season by ESPN Films; No Dunks by The Athletic

: 30 for 30 Podcasts: Season by ESPN Films; No Dunks by The Athletic Technology : Recode Decode by Vox Media Podcast Network; Darknet Diaries

: Recode Decode by Vox Media Podcast Network; Darknet Diaries Television & Film : Behind The Scenes Netflix; MASTERPIECE Studio

: Behind The Scenes Netflix; MASTERPIECE Studio Arts & Culture (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials) : The Sporkful: When White People Say Plantation; American Masters Podcast by Thirteen

: The Sporkful: When White People Say Plantation; American Masters Podcast by Thirteen Crime & Justice (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials ): Chasing Cosby by Herzog & Company; To Live and Die in LA by Tenderfoot TV

): Chasing Cosby by Herzog & Company; To Live and Die in LA by Tenderfoot TV Documentary (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials ): Fiasco by Luminary; This Land by Crooked Media

): Fiasco by Luminary; This Land by Crooked Media Live Podcast Recording (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): #TellBlackStories: Black Women & Girls by Color Of Change

#TellBlackStories: Black Women & Girls by Color Of Change News & Politics (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials ): The Trevor Noah Podcast by Luminary

): The Trevor Noah Podcast by Luminary Science & Education (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials) : Twenty Thousand Hertz

: Twenty Thousand Hertz Sports: The Lead by Wondery; The Sterling Affairs by 2020 ESPN Films

The Lead by Wondery; The Sterling Affairs by 2020 ESPN Films Television & Film (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials) : #TellBlackStories: Black Women & Girls by Color Of Change; Behind The Irishman by Netflix

: #TellBlackStories: Black Women & Girls by Color Of Change; Behind The Irishman by Netflix Best Branded Podcast Or Segment (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials) : Silicon Valley: Recode/Decode by HBO

: Silicon Valley: Recode/Decode by HBO Best Host : ZigZag Podcasts by Stable Genius Productions; The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow by Pineapple Street Studios

: ZigZag Podcasts by Stable Genius Productions; The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow by Pineapple Street Studios Best Individual Episode : The Chernobyl Podcast by HBO

: The Chernobyl Podcast by HBO Best Mini Series: Dolly Parton’s America by OSM Audio

Dolly Parton’s America by OSM Audio Best Original Music / Sound Design : 13 Minutes to the Moon by BBC World Service/Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music

: 13 Minutes to the Moon by BBC World Service/Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music Best Series : Spooked, presented by Snap Judgment by Luminary; The Moth Radio Hour + Podcast by The Moth

: Spooked, presented by Snap Judgment by Luminary; The Moth Radio Hour + Podcast by The Moth Best Writing: Fiasco by Luminary; The Dream by Little Everywhere

Games

Adventure : Arise: A Simple Story by Piccolo Studio and Techland Publishing; Outer Wilds by Annapurna Interactive

: Arise: A Simple Story by Piccolo Studio and Techland Publishing; Outer Wilds by Annapurna Interactive Family & Kids: Where on Google Earth is Carmen by Ubilabs

Where on Google Earth is Carmen by Ubilabs Independent Creator : Astroneer Games by System Era Softworks

: Astroneer Games by System Era Softworks Multiplayer/Competitive Game : Heads Up! by Ellen Digital Network

: Heads Up! by Ellen Digital Network Public Service, Activism, And Social Impact : STAX by McKinney; Changing The Game by McCann New York

: STAX by McKinney; Changing The Game by McCann New York Puzzle : Unheard Games by NExT Studios; SongPop Live by Fresh Planet

: Unheard Games by NExT Studios; SongPop Live by Fresh Planet Strategy/Simulation : Planet Zoo by Frontier Developments plc; Cooking Diary® Restaurant Game by MYTONA

: Planet Zoo by Frontier Developments plc; Cooking Diary® Restaurant Game by MYTONA Best Art Direction: Arise: A Simple Story by Piccolo Studio and Techland Publishing; Borderlands 3 by Gearbox Software

Arise: A Simple Story by Piccolo Studio and Techland Publishing; Borderlands 3 by Gearbox Software Best Game Design : Sayonara Wild Hearts by Annapurna Interactive; Borderlands 3 byGearbox Software

: Sayonara Wild Hearts by Annapurna Interactive; Borderlands 3 byGearbox Software Best Music/Sound Design : Days by Sony Interactive Entertainment; My Singing Monsters by Big Blue Bubble

: Days by Sony Interactive Entertainment; My Singing Monsters by Big Blue Bubble Best User Experience : Telling Lies by Annapurna Interactive; Borderlands 3 byGearbox Software

: Telling Lies by Annapurna Interactive; Borderlands 3 byGearbox Software Best Visual Design : The Beast Inside by Illusion Ray; Funexpected Math by Funexpected LTD

: The Beast Inside by Illusion Ray; Funexpected Math by Funexpected LTD Technical Achievement: Changing The Game by McCann New York; Harry Potter: Wizards Unite by Niantic, Inc. and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Advertising, Media & PR