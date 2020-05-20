Here are all the winners of the 2020 Webby Awards

Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” NASA’s social media presence, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, and John Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube show are among the winners of this year’s Webby Awards. The annual awards show celebrates the wide variety of things that happen online, from websites and podcasts to design and data visualizations to video series and social media accounts, and they tend to touch on a big swath of what happened in the preceding year.
This year’s winners, announced on Tuesday, were largely dominated by media and entertainment companies. National Geographic took away this year’s most awards, 15 total, with wins for its science podcasts, travel videos, and photos on social media, among other things. Google came in a close second, with 14 wins, for categories including best navigation and best branded editorial experience.
Other big winners included The Washington Post, Conde Nast, Spotify, ESPN, HBO, and NASA, which won multiple awards for its use of social media. Vox Media, which includes The Verge, won a number of podcast and video awards as well, including for The Verge’s video “Inside the traumatic life of a Facebook moderator.”
Here’s the full list of winners.
Special Achievement
- Webby Artist of the Year: D-Nice
- Webby Voice of the Year The Daily
- Webby Person of the Year: Avi Schiffmann, for ncov2019.live
- Webby Breakout of the Year: Houseparty
- Webby Special Achievement: Kristen Bell
- Webby Special Achievement: Some Good News hosted by John Krasinski
- Webby Break the Internet Award: Swizz Beatz + Timbaland for the Verzuz battles on Instagram Live
- Webby Special Achievement: Miley Cyrus for her Instagram Live show Bright Minded: Live with Miley
- Webby Special Achievement: Massimo Bottura for his Instagram live show Kitchen Quarantine
- Webby Special Achievement: Google Classroom
- Webby Special Achievement: Invisible Hands
- Webby Special Achievement: The Black Fairy Godmother Simone Gordon
- Webby Special Achievement: Swab Squad
- Webby Special Achievement: Trevor Bedford for nextstrain.org
- Webby Special Achievement: Dr. Tatiana Prowell of Johns Hopkins University
Web
- Webby Award for Activism: The Third Strike Campaign by Granyon
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Activism: *Privacy Not Included by Mozilla Foundation
- Webby Award for Architecture & Design: The Urban Village Project Microsite by SPACE 10
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Architecture & Design: Architectural Digest, Conde Nast
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Art: What was Leonardo da Vinci doing at your age? by CNN Worldwide
- Webby Award for Association: World Press Photo: Connecting the world to the stories that matter by Emakina
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Association: American Astronomical Society Website by Happy Cog
- Webby Award for Business Blog/Website: HBR.org by Harvard Business Review
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Business Blog/Website: Forbes.com by Forbes Media
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Car Site & Car Culture: 100 years making history by HOY
- Webby Award for Charitable Organization / Nonprofit: Our Stories Alzheimer’s Awareness Campaign by The Ad Council
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Charitable Organization / Nonprofit: Equal Justice Initiative by Madeo
- Webby Award for Community: Girlsclub Asia by Girlsclub Asia
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Community: Stack Overflow by Moxie Communications Group
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Corporate Communication: Nike Purpose Website by Owen Jones and Partners
- Webby Award for CSR: Lyft - America Is An Idea, Not A Geography by Hello Monday and Even/Odd
- Webby People’s Voice Award for CSR: The Bear and his Scarf by Lucy Agency
- Webby Award for Cultural Blog / Website: It’s Nice That
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Cultural Blog / Website: Becoming Prince by The Prince Estate / Base Design
- Webby Award for Cultural Institution: Harvard Film Archive by Huncwot
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Cultural Institution: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: RockHall.com by MediaMonks
- Webby Award for Education: People Not Property: Stories of Slavery in the Colonial North by C&G Partners
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Education: Pussypedia
- Webby Award for Email Newsletter: Assembly, a digital publication by Malala Fund
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Email Newsletter: The Washington Post’s By The Way
- Webby Award for Employment: BASIC® Culture Manual
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Employment: Fiverr: Creating Opportunities for Everyone, Everywhere
- Webby Award for Entertainment: YouTube Rewind 2019 by Hook
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Entertainment: Rotten Tomatoes
- Webby Award for Fashion & Beauty: Good On You by Made Together
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty: Murad by BASIC®
- Webby Award for Financial Services & Banking: Happy Money
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Financial Services & Banking: Wealthsimple Website
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Food & Drink: Bon Appétit
- Webby Award for Government & Civil Innovation: USAFacts
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Government & Civil Innovation: VOTE411 - Election Information You Need
- Webby Award for Green: Save Whales by Red Collar
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Green: NASA’s Global Climate Change Website by NASA/JPL
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Health: BeThere.org by A.K.A. New Media Inc
- Webby Award for Humor: Funny or Die
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor: The Far Side by Andrews McMeel Universal
- Webby Award for Law: Knight First Amendment Institute Website by Tierra Innovation
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Law: Urban Justice Center by Superunion
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Lifestyle: HuffPost Life
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Magazine: National Geographic
- Webby Award for Media Streaming: MasterClass by PMK*BNC
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Media Streaming: DC Universe by WB Digital Networks - DC Universe
- Webby Award for Music: Bastille - Doom Days Web AR by Powster
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Music: Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Net Art: 150 years of Nature by IBM Research AI - Northeastern University
- Webby Award for News & Politics: Reuters: Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media by Reuters News Agency
- Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics: The Washington Post
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Personal Blog / Website: The Kid Should See This
- Webby Award for Professional Services / Self-Promotion: Zhenya Rynzhuk Folio 2019
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Professional Services / Self-Promotion: Alan Menken by Hello Monday
- Webby Award for Real Estate: Urby by Kettle
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Real Estate: Compass
- Webby Award for School / University: Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts by Message Agency
- Webby People’s Voice Award for School / University: Yale College by Fastspot
- Webby Award for Science: Lost Cities: A Story of Coral by CaravanLab
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Science: National Geographic Education Resource Library by National Geographic Society
- Webby Award for Shopping: GOOD TASTE by Six
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Shopping: Bugaboo by Dept
- Webby Award for Sports: 1 / ST Website by DeepSleep Studio
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Sports: Every Body Has a Story by ESPN
- Webby Award for Television & Film: Give Her A Break - Oscars by Mojo Supermarket
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Television & Film: Our Planet by B-Reel
- Webby Award for Travel: Conde Nast Traveler’s City Guides
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Travel: Colombia Travel by Link
- Webby Award for Web Services & Applications: Paste by WeTransfer
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Web Services & Applications: Streamtime
- Webby Award for Weird: Brand Name Pencils by Madison Ave. Collective
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Weird: Mental Floss by Minute Media
- Webby Award for Best Data Visualization: Codex Atlanticus by The Visual Agency
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Data Visualization: Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House
- Webby Award for Best Home/Welcome Page: The Third Strike Campaign by Granyon
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Home/Welcome Page: Nike Skateboarding Website by Owen Jones and Partners
- Webby Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Ind/Brand/Org: Climate Science, Risk & Solutions by MIT
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Ind/Brand/Org: Language Keepers – Emergence Magazine
- Webby Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Media Company: In El Salvador, violence is driving girls to kill themselves by Univision News Digital
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Editorial Feature - Media Company: The Fact Checker’s Guide to Manipulated Video by The Washington Post
- Webby Award for Best Navigation/Structure: Pattern Radio by Google Creative Lab
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Navigation/Structure: Wonderful Weekends by Active Theory
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Practices: Human interaction company
- Webby Award for Best Use Of Animation Or Motion Graphics: The Atlas of Moons by National Geographic
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use Of Animation Or Motion Graphics: DEMO - Design in Motion Festival by Studio Dumbar (part of Dept)
- Webby Award for Best Use Of Photography: Every Body Has a Story by ESPN
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use Of Photography: 2019: The year in pictures by CNN Worldwide
- Webby Award for Best Use Of Video Or Moving Image: Ending FGM - A piece of me by UNFPA
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use Of Video Or Moving Image: When seeing is no longer believing: Inside the Pentagon’s race against deepfake videos by CNN Worldwide
- Webby Award for Best User Experience: Roo - The AI Powered Sex Ed Chatbot you never knew you needed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience: Your 2019 Wrapped by Spotify In-House
- Webby Award for Best User Interface: Welcome to Bron Bron Land by ESPN
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Interface: Safe Cities 2019 by THE ECONOMIST GROUP
- Webby Award for Best Visual Design - Aesthetic: Lusion
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design - Aesthetic: 100 years making history by HOY
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design - Function: Every Body Has a Story by ESPN
- Webby Award for Best Writing (Editorial): Writing on The New Yorker’s Web Site
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Writing (Editorial): National Geographic Education Resource Library
- Webby Award for Technical Achievement: Teachable Machine by Google Creative Lab
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Technical Achievement: Drone VR by Very Big Things
Video
- Animation (Branded): Creativity for All by Goodby Silverstein & Partners; The egg which doesn’t kill the chicken by Brand Station
- Comedy (Branded): Make It with Idris Elba Video by Squarespace; Now That’s A Cardiac by Kovert Creative
- Corporate Social Responsibility (Branded): Detailed Voice Guidance Comes to Google Maps by Google; Kindness is Contagious by Klick Inc
- Diversity & Inclusion (Branded): The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers by Google Brand Studio
- Documentary (Branded): A Surfer’s Search by Rathaus Films; “The Spirit of Conviction” by Complex Networks
- Experimental & Weird (Branded): Lynx 2 in 1 Shower & Shave Foam - THE BALLS by 72andSunny Amsterdam; Rick and Morty Adult Swim IDs by Titmouse, Inc.
- Fashion & Lifestyle (Branded): Nails by Reebok
- Games (Branded): Metro Exodus Artyom’s Nightmare by Platige Image; Play With Life by Hey Wonderful / EA
- Integrated Campaign (Branded): Dear Refugees by Big Spaceship
- Live Experiences (Branded): Parade Reimagined by Verizon
- Long Form (Branded): Bertha Benz by antoni garage GmbH & Co. KG; Mars on Earth: Devon Island Mars on Earth: Devon Island by Google Earth and Google Maps
- Music (Branded): Artist Spotlight Stories by YouTube Music; The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of ‘Ready To Die’ by Amazon Music
- Public Service & Activism (Branded): Generation Lockdown by McCann New York; Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials by BBDO New York
- Scripted (Branded): #MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There” by RSA Films; Oscar the Grouch by Squarespace
- Series (Branded): History of Memory by Redglass Pictures; The Star Wars Show by Lucasfilm
- Short Form (Branded): The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness by Furlined
- Sports (Branded): The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here by McCann New York; The Mind Behind - CS Santosh by Supari Studios
- Unscripted (Branded): Generation Lockdown by McCann New York
- Viral (Branded): The Lift by & Co. / NoA; LEGO Droid Orchestra by LEGO Company
- Animation: La Noria by NightWheel Pictures; Lost & Found by Wabi Sabi Studios
- Art & Experimental: Epoch by Kevin McGloughlin; Serious Klein - The Seed (Short Film) by ICONOCLAST Germany
- Comedy: Longform: Special by Stage 13; Momsplaining with Kristen Bell by Ellen Digital Network
- Comedy: Shortform: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Trump’s Best Words 2019 by Comedy Central - Viacom
- Diversity & Inclusion (General Video): In Her Shoes: by Matador Network; The Greatness of Girls by Mom.com
- Documentary: Longform: The Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by The Washington Post
- Documentary: Shortform: Sponge Cities by WWF; Cincuenta (Fifty) by Fenix Media USA
- Events & Live Streams: Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World” by The Intercept
- Fashion & Beauty: Vogue Italia - Simone: A Survivor’s by Good Company; Shady: The Dark Secret Behind Your Favorite Makeup Products by Refinery29
- Food & Drink: First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” byComplex Networks
- How-To, Explainer & DIY: The trick that made animation realistic by Vox; Houseplant 101: Houseplant Home Makeover! by Homestead Brooklyn
- Music: The Sound of NYC’s Underground Vogue Scene (feat. Qween Beat) by PBS Digital Studios
- Music Video: Cellophane by Object & Animal; Earth - Lil Dicky by RYOT / SB Projects Nominees
- News & Politics: Sudan’s Live Stream Massacre by BBC Africa Eye; Hong Kong’s huge protests, explained by Vox
- Public Service & Activism: #NatureNow by Gripping Films
- Reality: Drummers. Disruptors. for ‘The Devi Project’ by Cutting Chai Content; BuzzFeed’s “Mi Quinceanera Come True” - “We Gave This Girl Her Dream Quince”
- Science & Education: Timelapse of the Future: A Journey to the End of Time by Melodysheep
- Sports: No Limits: Wheelchair Basketball in South Sudan by International Committee of the Red Cross
- Student: WELCOME by Dyamant Pictures; Rainbow Rodeo by University of Nevada, Reno - Reynolds School of Journalism
- Technology: Inside the traumatic life of a Facebook by The Verge; How your period app is making other people rich by The Guardian
- Trailer: The Mustang by MOCEAN; The Witcher - Main Trailer by Intermission Film
- Travel & Adventure: The Lonely Palm Tree by Zara Creative; Rare Plant Survey on Thailand’s Tiger’s Nose by Homestead
- Variety: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story by CBS Interactive
- Video Remixes/Mashups: Play That Funky Music Rammstein by Gildersleeve Artist Management; Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Three Retrospective by Clark Zhu
- Viral: Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you; Best Ever Food Review Show
- Best Art Direction: LIFE by The Unicorn; Lil Nas X - Panini by Lord Danger
- Best Editing: #LifeChangingPlaces – Ethiopia by Kolle Rebbe GmbH; That’s My Jazz by Breakwater Studios
- Best Individual Performance: Cellophane by Object & Animal; Stories From The Stage: Gastor’s Lesson in Heavy, High & Far by WORLD Channel
- Best Web Personality/Host: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Desi Lydic Womansplains; Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping” - Joe La Puma
- Best Writing: AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control by Kelly&Kelly; National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Naughty Or... by Wieden+Kennedy
- 360-Video: 12 seconds of gunfire: The true story of a school shooting by The Washington Post; Infectious Disease Detectives by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
- 360-Video: Branded: Training Empathy by Trading Ages by Primacy; Reaction Time by WebMD
- Animation (Immersive And Mixed Reality): I’m Still Kenny by Coat of Arms; Doctor Who: The Runaway by Passion Pictures / BBC
- Best Use Of Augmented Reality: REWILD Our Planet by PHORIA
- Documentary (Immersive And Mixed Reality): Traveling While Black by Felix & Paul Studios; Stealing Ur Feelings Stealing Ur Feelings by Noah Levenson
- Entertainment (Immersive And Mixed Reality): Spacebuzz VR education programme for kids by MediaMonks
- News (Immersive And Mixed Reality): Venezuela, Stories of Crisis by The Washington Post; Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students by RT
- Volumetric / 6-Degrees Of Freedom: Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience by HBO; Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students Lessons of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR illustration tribute by school students by RT
- Animation (Video Series & Channels): RSA Shorts - World-Changing Ideas by The RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce); Tasty Truths
- Documentary (Video Series & Channels): Great Big Story; What Can Be Saved? By The Associated Press
- Entertainment (Video Series & Channels): The Late Late Show YouTube Channel by CBS Interactive; Honest Trailers by FANDOM
- Food & Drink (Video Series & Channels): Munchies by VICE Media; Raphael Gomes
- How-To & DIY (Video Series & Channels): Showcase by Tastemade; Adam Savage’s Tested One Day Builds by Whalerock Industries
- Music (Video Series & Channels): NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts
- News & Politics (Video Series & Channels): Behind the Lines in Syria by Mother Jones; “Because China” by Quartz
- Public Service & Activism (Video Series & Channels): The Culture of Pride - Pioneers of Love by Culture Trip; A King’s Place by G/O Media Group
- Reality (Video Series & Channels): My People, Our Stories: Los Angeles by Al Jazeera Media Network (Arabic Net); Going From Broke by CracklePlus
- Science & Education (Video Channels & Series): BBC Ideas - short films for curious minds; What If by Underknown
- Sports (Video Series & Channels): Stories of Ambition by The Precinct; My Dream, Dani Alves by The Players’ Tribune
- Travel & Lifestyle (Video Series & Channels): If Cities Could Dance by KQED; Wild_Life With Bertie Gregory: Season 3 by National Geographic Channels
- Variety: New Yorker Video - Annals of Obsession; Dressing Funny by Netflix Is A Joke
Social
- Animals: Duke by Curiosity; Dean the Basset
- Art & Culture: BBC Culture; National Museum of Women in the Arts Instagram
- Corporate Communications: Women Will by Google
- Education & Discovery: Doctor Mike by DM Operations Inc.; National Geographic Social Media
- Entertainment: #SpotifyWrapped by Spotify In-House; Comments By Celebs
- Events: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards; 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Fashion & Beauty: Glossier; FENTY BEAUTY SOCIAL MEDIA by Fenty Beauty, Kendo Brands
- Food & Drink: Bon Appétit; America’s Test Kitchen
- Health & Fitness: Doctor Mike by DM Operations Inc
- Humor: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Twitter by Comedy Central - Viacom
- Lifestyle: Apartment Therapy Instagram
- News & Politics: The Washington Post on Instagram; CNN
- Public Service & Activism: #VaccinesWork by RPA
- Sports: NFL TikTok; Bleacher Report
- Television & Film: Star Wars by Lucasfilm
- Travel: The Washington Post’s By The Way; Atlas Obscura
- Weird: The Art Decider by Michael Tannenbaum (Creator); Unnecessary Inventions
- Arts & Entertainment (Series & Campaigns): @Sufferosa by Kissinger Twins Studio; Today in Marvel History by Marvel Entertainment
- Culture & Lifestyle (Series & Campaigns): NASAMoonTunes by NASA Johnson Space Center
- Diversity & Inclusion (Series & Campaigns): Code Like a Girl - Losing Lena by Facebook Creative Shop; RuPaul’s #DragRacePride by VH1
- Education & Discovery (Series & Campaigns): NASA Explorers: Cryosphere by NASA GSFC/USRA; Revealing a Black Hole by Harvard Public Affairs & Communications
- Fashion & Beauty (Series & Campaigns): e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign by e.l.f. Beauty
- Food & Drink (Series & Campaigns): Michelin Impossible by Ogilvy Sydney; Sundays at Nana’s by Tastemade
- Health & Fitness (Series & Campaigns): Roo High School by R/GA; HBO - Inspiration Room - Diary Readings by Wieden+Kennedy
- News & Politics (Series & Campaigns): Election Confessions by NBC News Group; NowThis’ “20 Questions for 2020,” With the 2020 Presidential by Group Nine Media
- Public Service & Activism (Series & Campaigns): Malaria Must Die Voice Petition by R/GA; Wildlife Tourism Campaign by National Geographic
- Sports (Series & Campaigns): 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup: FOX Sports Digital Coverage by FOX Sports
- Television & Film (Series & Campaigns): The End of the Fucking World by 4creative; The Addams Family by Revolve Agency
- Travel (Series & Campaigns): Only On Airbnb by Weber Shandwick; JetBlue + RuPaul’s “Shantay, Blue Stay” by Viacom Velocity
- Arts & Entertainment (Video): A Holiday Reunion by Goodby Silverstein & Partners; #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks by Twitter
- Culture & Lifestyle (Video): Adidas Originals Archive video series by Havas New York; Culture Trip - America’s First Cannabis Cafe
- Education & Discovery (Video): Be Woke Presents: Black History in Two Minutes; Wild_Life With Bertie Gregory: Season 3 by National Geographic
- Events & Live Streaming (Video): 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam; JFK Moonshot by Digitas
- Food & Drink (Video): Popeyes — BYOB by GSD&M; Tastemade
- How-To & DIY (Video): DIY ‘Game of Thrones’ Party Snacks by eHow; Self Defense Tips for Female Travelers by Tastemade
- News & Politics (Video): Selling Organs to Survive by CBS News Digital; Rohingya Crisis through the Eyes of Al Jazeera Journalists by Al Jazeera English Online (Newsfeed)
- Public Service & Activism (Video): Generation Lockdown by McCann New York; Be A Lady They Said by Girls Girls Girls Magazine
- Sports (Video): NFL 360: The LA Marathon: Nipsey Hussle by NFL Network; “The Greatest Moment in US Soccer History, 20 Years Later: Brandi Chastain” by FOX Sports
- Television & Film (Video): Complaints Welcome by 4creative; The Ballad of the Peaky Blinders by BBC Wales Digital Drama / Casey Bailey
- Travel (Video): Igniting a Global Conspiracy to #GetNZontheMap by Augusto; Disney Imagineer Executive Creative Director talks Star Wars Galaxy’s by In The Know
- Best Influencer Endorsement: Nike - PLAYlist by R/GA; US Open - Women Worth Watching by mcgarrybowen
- Best Overall Social Presence – Brand: NASA Social Media; Merriam-Webster
- Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment: HBO Brand Social Media by ENGINE; National Geographic Social Media
- Best Photography & Graphics: National Geographic Social by National Geographic; Nat Geo Wild’s Instagram by National Geographic Channels
- Best Social Video Series: 60 Second Docs by Indigenous Media
- Best Use Of Filters/Lenses: Sketch Me If You Can With PicsArt
- Best Use Of Stories: Eva Stories Socialby K’s Galleries – Leo Burnett Israel; Saturday Night Live: Live Show Coverage by NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
- Best Use Of Video: Apple - @apple UGC Video Edits by TBWA\Media Arts Lab; Spies In Disguise: Music Video Series by Disney/Fullscreen
- Experimental & Innovation: Baby Blocker by McCann Manchester; Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify by WMA / Weller Media Agency
- Promotions & Contests: The New Yorker - Caption Contest by BBDO New York
Apps, Mobile & Voice
- Art, Culture, And Events: Urban Archive; London Art Studies
- Education & Reference: MasterClass App; NASA’s Solar System Interactive Experience
- Entertainment: The Star Wars App
- Family & Kids: Toca Life: World by Toca Boca; PBS KIDS Video App
- Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle: My Make Up Artist by Beamly (part of Coty Inc); Macy’s App - Redesign, AR, Style Quiz & Inspo by Macy’s
- Financial Services/Banking: Branch: Helping Hourly Workers Grow Financially; State Farm Mobile App by State Farm Insurance Companies
- Food & Drink: sweetgreen App; Food Network Kitchen – Premium by Discovery, Inc.
- Health & Fitness: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Patient Care by World Wide Technology
- Machine Learning And Bots: Planned Parenthood’s Roo by Work & Co
- News & Magazines: National Geographic; Consumer Reports
- Productivity: monday.com: Connecting 500K people to workplace processes; Trello
- Public Service & Activism: Global Citizen Mobile App
- Services & Utilities: State Farm Mobile App by State Farm Insurance Companies
- Shopping: Wayfair Mobile Shopping App; Google Store by Google + BASIC®
- Sports: INEOS 1:59 Challenge by SOON_; The Bleacher Report App
- Travel: Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode on Mobile; Expedia: Hotels, Flights & Car
- Best Practices: DeepL; Planned Parenthood’s Roo by Work & Co
- Best Streaming Service: Pinna; PBS KIDS Video App
- Best User Experience: Night Sky by iCandi Apps Ltd.
- Best User Interface: Google Maps Live View
- Best Visual Design – Aesthetic: Sky: Children of the Light by thatgamecompany
- Best Visual Design – Function: Material Design— Dark Theme Guidelines & Article by Google; Portal - Focus, Sleep, Escape by Portal Labs Ltd
- Connected Products & Wearables: Changing The Game by McCann New York; Apple AirPods Pro by Apple
- Experimental & Innovation: SIGNS by MRM//McCANN; Deaf911 by Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
- Integrated Mobile Experience: Lessons in Herstory by Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Technical Achievement (Apps, Mobile & Features): DeepL; RoboKiller by TelTech Systems
- Education & Reference (Voice): Paintings that speak by SCA; 1-2-3 Math by Sermo Labs
- Games (Voice): My Storytime by Google Creative Lab; Drivetime
- Health, Fitness & Lifestyle (Voice): Silent Whistle by Leo Burnett; Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill by American Red Cross
- News (Voice): NPR Visual Newscast; The New York Times Briefing
- Productivity (Voice): SoundHound app by SoundHound Inc.; Food Network Kitchen – Premium by Discovery, Inc.
- Best Branded Voice Experience: Pandora Voice Mode Powered by Houndify by SoundHound Inc.; Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2 Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2 by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products
- Best User Experience: Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode by Google; WW App by WW
- Best Writing: The Voicebot Chronicles by KQED; Amazon Alexa / Jimmy Fallon ‘Tell Me A Joke’ by NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
- Technical Achievement (Voice): SIGNS by MRM//McCANN; Wait Wait Quiz from Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! by NPR
Podcasts
- Arts & Culture: Recording Artists: Radical Women by Getty; Switched on Pop by Vox Media Podcast Network
- Business: Pivot by Vox Media Podcast Network
- Comedy: Judge John by Maximum Fun; The TryPod by Try Guys
- Crime & Justice: Criminal by PRX’s Radiotopia
- Diversity & Inclusion: Pod Save the by Crooked Media; “Dead Ass” by Stitcher
- Documentary: The Shrink Next Door by Wondery; Be Woke Presents: Black History in Two Minutes
- Family & Kids: The Story Pirates Podcast by Story Pirates; Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: The Podcast by Rebel Girls
- Health & Wellness: Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra by Part2 Pictures; Happier with Gretchen Rubin
- Interview/Talk Show: The Ezra Klein Show by Vox Media Podcast Network
- Lifestyle: The Upgrade by Lifehacker by Lifehacker; Proof Podcast by America’s Test Kitchen
- Music: Mogul by Spotify; Dissect by Dissect Podcast
- News & Politics: Voting While Black by Color Of Change; Stay Tuned with Preet by Some Spider
- Science & Education: Overheard at National Geographic; “Science Rules!” with Bill Nye by Stitcher
- Scripted (Fiction): BLACKOUT starring Rami Malek by Endeavor Content; Passenger List by PRX’s Radiotopia
- Sports: 30 for 30 Podcasts: Season by ESPN Films; No Dunks by The Athletic
- Technology: Recode Decode by Vox Media Podcast Network; Darknet Diaries
- Television & Film: Behind The Scenes Netflix; MASTERPIECE Studio
- Arts & Culture (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): The Sporkful: When White People Say Plantation; American Masters Podcast by Thirteen
- Crime & Justice (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): Chasing Cosby by Herzog & Company; To Live and Die in LA by Tenderfoot TV
- Documentary (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): Fiasco by Luminary; This Land by Crooked Media
- Live Podcast Recording (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): #TellBlackStories: Black Women & Girls by Color Of Change
- News & Politics (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): The Trevor Noah Podcast by Luminary
- Science & Education (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): Twenty Thousand Hertz
- Sports: The Lead by Wondery; The Sterling Affairs by 2020 ESPN Films
- Television & Film (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): #TellBlackStories: Black Women & Girls by Color Of Change; Behind The Irishman by Netflix
- Best Branded Podcast Or Segment (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): Silicon Valley: Recode/Decode by HBO
- Best Host: ZigZag Podcasts by Stable Genius Productions; The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow by Pineapple Street Studios
- Best Individual Episode: The Chernobyl Podcast by HBO
- Best Mini Series: Dolly Parton’s America by OSM Audio
- Best Original Music / Sound Design: 13 Minutes to the Moon by BBC World Service/Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for Bleeding Fingers Music
- Best Series: Spooked, presented by Snap Judgment by Luminary; The Moth Radio Hour + Podcast by The Moth
- Best Writing: Fiasco by Luminary; The Dream by Little Everywhere
Games
- Adventure: Arise: A Simple Story by Piccolo Studio and Techland Publishing; Outer Wilds by Annapurna Interactive
- Family & Kids: Where on Google Earth is Carmen by Ubilabs
- Independent Creator: Astroneer Games by System Era Softworks
- Multiplayer/Competitive Game: Heads Up! by Ellen Digital Network
- Public Service, Activism, And Social Impact: STAX by McKinney; Changing The Game by McCann New York
- Puzzle: Unheard Games by NExT Studios; SongPop Live by Fresh Planet
- Strategy/Simulation: Planet Zoo by Frontier Developments plc; Cooking Diary® Restaurant Game by MYTONA
- Best Art Direction: Arise: A Simple Story by Piccolo Studio and Techland Publishing; Borderlands 3 by Gearbox Software
- Best Game Design: Sayonara Wild Hearts by Annapurna Interactive; Borderlands 3 byGearbox Software
- Best Music/Sound Design: Days by Sony Interactive Entertainment; My Singing Monsters by Big Blue Bubble
- Best User Experience: Telling Lies by Annapurna Interactive; Borderlands 3 byGearbox Software
- Best Visual Design: The Beast Inside by Illusion Ray; Funexpected Math by Funexpected LTD
- Technical Achievement: Changing The Game by McCann New York; Harry Potter: Wizards Unite by Niantic, Inc. and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Advertising, Media & PR
- Augmented Reality: Escape the clown by Grabarz & Partner Werbeagentur GmbH; JFK Moonshot by Digitas
- Branded Content: Apple - Bounce by TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Pulse Films / Framestore; Listen to the Ocean by Africa
- Experience Marketing: Dalí Lives by Goodby Silverstein & Partners; LEGO House Mini Chef by HiQ
- Game Or Application: Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop by 22squared + m ss ng p eces
- Machine Learning And Bots: AI VERSUS by ISD Group; The Algorithm of Life by Africa
- Online Guerrilla & Innovation: Give Her A Break - Oscars by Mojo Supermarket; Lessons in Herstory by Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Social Video: The Lift by & Co. / NoA; It’s All Coming Back To Instagram Now by Mother New York
- Student: The Forecast Emoji by Miami Ad School Europe GmbH; kea - The Climate Change by Miami Ad Hamburg
- Video Ad Longform: The Underdogs by SMUGGLER; We don’t have balls We don’t have balls by thjnk AG
- Video Ad Shortform: The Truth is Worth It by Droga5; The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers by Google Brand Studio
- Viral Marketing: Michelin Impossible by Ogilvy Sydney; #SpotifyWrapped by Spotify In-House
- Best Art Direction: Smirnoff: Infamous Since 1864 by 72andSunny New York; Windows Into The Future by Cheil Germany GmbH
- Best Branded Editorial Experience: GOOGLE YEAR IN SEARCH 2019 by Google Brand Studio; Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street by HBO
- Best Copywriting: The Truth is Worth It by Droga5; Make It with Idris Elba by Squarespace
- Best Use Of Animation Or Motion Graphics: Cyberpunk 2077 by Goodbye Kansas Studios
- Best Use Of Video Or Moving Image: Monica Lewinsky - The Epidemic by BBDO New York; Bacardi - Beat Machine by BBDO New York
- Auto & Auto Services: Abbey Road by NORD DDB Stockholm AB; Visit the Road – California Stays by Belong Agency
- Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle: The Non-Issue by McCann London; TOM FORD INTERNATIONAL - NEW YORK FASHION WEEK - SS19 RUNWAY SHOW by MOCEAN
- Food & Beverage: I’m Drinking it For You by Colenso BBDO; Coors Light Art of Cold by Courageous Studios
- Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical: The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination by Scholz & Friends Berlin GmbH; GE - Don’t Skip by BBDO New York
- Media & Entertainment: For The Throne by Droga5 / HBO; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Magazine by Watson Design Group, Inc.
- Products & Services: The Creative Types Personality Quiz by Adobe Create; Oscar the Grouch by Squarespace
- Public Service & Activism: Generation Lockdown by McCann New York
- Tourism & Leisure: Go Back To Africa by FCB/SIX; NATIONAL PARKS: CIVILIZATION SUCKS by GREY NEW YORK
- Best Cause Related Campaign: The E.V.A. Initiative by Forsman & Bodenfors; Flash Drives for Freedom by Human Rights Foundation
- Best Video Campaign: The Truth Is Worth It by Droga5; Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents” by Mamag Studios
- Brand Strategy: The E.V.A. Initiative by Forsman & Bodenfors; Tinder: Swipe Night by 72andSunny Los Angeles
- Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign: Changing The Game by McCann New York; Bacardi - The Future Doesn’t Suck by BBDO New York
- Digital Campaign: Bonds Re-Loved by Leo Burnett; Bad Reviews by Kworq
- Integrated Campaign: Own the Controversy by LIDA; The Decade Wrapped by Spotify In-House
- Mobile Campaign: Monica Lewinsky - The Epidemic by BBDO New York
- Real-Time Response Campaign: Go Back To Africa by FCB/SIX; Delivering Hope by MRM//McCann
- Social Media Campaign: Go Back To by FCB/SIX; Quest For The Throne by Droga5 / HBO
- Best Media Strategy: Stage Your Driveway by FCB; THINX - MENstruation by BBDO New York
- Best Use Of Data Driven Media: Febreze: The Most Undisruptive Radio Ads by Grey Midwest; Web Companions by R/GA Austin
- Best Use Of Earned Media: GILLETTE: WE BELIEVE by GREY NEW YORK; Born Free - The Bitter Bond by ENGINE
- Best Use Of Mobile Media: Maria ´s Message by Wunderman BA; Spoiler WHOPPER® by Grabarz & Partner Werbeagentur GmbH
- Best Use Of Native Advertising: Bacardi - Beat Machine by BBDO New York; HBO - It’s OK by Wieden+Kennedy
- Best Use Of Online Media: Face the hidden facts by NORD DDB Stockholm AB; Spotify for Pets by Spotify In-House
- Best Use Of Social Media: Virtual Influencer Colonel Sanders by Wieden+Kennedy; Unmasking a racist agenda by Hjaltelin Stahl
- Best Cause Related Campaign (PR): UNICEF Backpack Graveyard
- Best Event Activation: Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical by SMUGGLER; Impossible Mascots by WMcCann
- Best Influencer Endorsement: It’s bubly! by Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Best Launch: The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination by Scholz & Friends Berlin GmbH; Disney+ ‘Moving Day’ by Disney+ and TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles
- Best Social Community Building And Engagement: Send Your Name to Mars by NASA JPL
- Best Viral PR Campaign: Sandy Hook Promise - Back to School Essentials by BBDO New York
- Real-Time Response: Delivering Hope by MRM//McCann
