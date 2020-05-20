Register for early access to transfer songs to YouTube Music

Google is letting users register their interest to start transferring their music from Google Play Music to YouTube Music early, 9to5Google reports. The form was initially provided as part of a Google support thread, and comes with a disclaimer that it doesn’t guarantee early access to the transfer tool. The form asks you to provide the email address associated with your Google Play Music account and country of residence.

Google announced the migration process from Google Play Music to YouTube Music last week alongside the news that Play Music is due to shut down later this year. However, the transfer tool is being rolled out gradually: many users visiting YouTube Music’s transfer page are greeted with a message saying the feature isn’t available yet. Registering your interest could speed up the process.

The support page notes that once the tool is available to you, you’ll receive an email as well as a notification in your Play Music or YouTube Music app. When that happens, you can follow our guide on how to transfer your music library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music.