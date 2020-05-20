EA is releasing the source code for two classic Command and Conquer games

EA plans to release the source code for its classic real-time strategy games Command and Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command and Conquer: Red Alert, the studio announced today. The source code for the two games is scheduled to be available alongside the release of Command and Conquer Remastered Collection, which includes remastered versions of both titles and their expansions, on June 5th.

By open sourcing the games, players should be able to use the assets to create mods that could, in theory, be quite extensive. “These open source DLLs should assist users to design maps, create custom units, replace art, alter gameplay logic, and edit data,” said EA’s Jim Vessella, producer on Command and Conquer Remastered, in a blog post. The open sourced assets can also be used in tandem with a new map editor that’s part of the collection, he added.

Mods and custom maps will work on Steam and Origin

Players will be able to use mods and custom maps whether they’re playing via Steam or via EA’s Origin game launcher, though the process to use the custom assets differs slightly for each, according to Vessella. On Steam, EA will use Steam workshop to distribute maps and mods, and you’ll be able to download content both from the game’s Community hub and inside each game. If you’re playing on Origin, you’ll be able to download maps in-game, but you’ll need to install mods manually.

The source code for both games will be available under the GNU General Public License version 3, said Vessella.