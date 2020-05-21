The new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will air in Fortnite

The outdoor theater on Fortnite’s new party royale island is finally being put to use. Tonight, at 8PM ET, the virtual space will be home to the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s time-traveling film Tenet. The trailer will air on an hourly basis, though it’s not clear how long it’ll be available.

This isn’t the first time the world of film and TV has come to Fortnite. The battle royale game has been home to a clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as Quibi’s reboot of Punk’d. However, both of those events took place before developer Epic launched a brand-new, nonviolent space in the game called party royale, which is housed on a different island. A separate area of the island has already hosted two live music events featuring Diplo and Deadmau5.

Party royale could well be the future of Fortnite as an ever-evolving social space — for now, it’s your best shot at catching some of Tenet before the full movie debuts in July.