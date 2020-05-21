Twitter brings its new quote tweet view to Android and the web

Twitter made it easier to see quote tweets on iOS on May 12th, and that new functionality is now available on Twitter for Android and for the web, the company announced today.

If you tap or click on the “Retweets” word on a tweet, you’ll be taken to a new page that lets you look at one of two columns: a column showing retweets with comments and a column showing all retweets without comments. You can see how it works in the video below:

Now on Android and web –– see Retweets with comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap into a Tweet! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 21, 2020

The new feature the latest of many that Twitter has rolled out recently to make it easier to follow and track conversations on the platform. One that I’m a particular fan of is the new interface for threaded conversations, which is available to some iOS and web users. And just yesterday, Twitter began testing a way to let users limit replies to tweets, which could help prevent abuse and harassment on the platform but does have some thorny implications for politicians’ tweets and the spreading of misleading or fake information.