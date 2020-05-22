WhatsApp tests new feature that lets you add contacts via QR codes

WhatsApp’s latest beta version lets you add contacts by scanning their QR codes, WABetaInfo reports. The feature, which is available in beta on both iOS and Android, can be found in the app’s settings menu, where there are options to display your own code, as well as to scan other people’s. A QR code can also be revoked if it gets shared with someone who you don’t want to have your number.

It’s a minor feature, but adding contacts on WhatsApp can be a pain. At the moment, the service relies on you adding a new contact to your phone’s address book, which creates an annoying extra step when you just want to be able to message someone in WhatsApp itself. QR codes are a much more convenient way of adding someone if you’re with them in person, although it won’t make the process too much easier if you’re doing it online.

Although the feature is currently available in beta, there’s no word on when we might see it come to the main app. If you want to join the beta on Android, I was able to sign up using this link and verify that the QR code option can be found in settings, however the iOS beta is reportedly closed.