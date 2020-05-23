I forgot to write about Westworld after its third season wrapped up the other week. In a lot of ways, I enjoyed the third season more than the earlier ones — it was far more coherent, it built out some cool sci-fi worlds, and Aaron Paul was a great addition to the cast.

But the season also left behind what was, arguably, the thing that made Westworld tick: overly complicated and gimmicky narrative tricks that leave the viewer perpetually trying to make sense of what they’re watching.

The best part of Westworld’s first two seasons wasn’t even watching the show, it was talking about it later and trying to decipher the twists it was trying to pull off. In a lot of ways, yes, it was very gimmicky, but it was also fun. Westworld season 3 was stronger as a narrative for forgoing that, but it meant we were left with just the chaos that is Westworld’s actual plot.

Check out nine trailers from this week below.

Tenet

Here’s the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a movie that he insists will debut in theaters. It looks good — it seems mysterious, action packed, and filled with dudes in suits just like any good Nolan film. As for when we’ll be able to see it? Theoretically July 17th, and theoretically in theaters.

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s latest film puts a twist on the war movie: it’s about four vets who return to Vietnam and begin to confront the horrors that occurred while they were there. It comes to Netflix on June 12th.

Space Force

For a series that rapidly came together after a ridiculous presidential announcement, Space Force seems to have turned into something pretty funny. The latest trailer gives a look at even more of the stars taking part in Steve Carell’s new comedy. It comes to Netflix on May 29th.

Antebellum

There’s another trippy and mysterious trailer out for Antebellum, which has Janelle Monáe starring as a woman who seems to slip through time between modern day and the era of American slavery. After being delayed by the pandemic, it’s now scheduled to come out on August 21st.

The Old Guard

Netflix has a ludicrous-looking new action film coming up that stars Charlize Theron as the leader of a mercenary group that never dies. Choice dialogue: “Just because we keep living doesn’t mean we stop hurting.” It comes out July 10th.

One Man and His Shoes

Hot on the heels of The Last Dance, Vice is putting out a documentary specifically focused on the Air Jordans and how they became so popular. It airs May 25th on Vice TV.

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Director Dawn Porter has assembled an all-star cast of politicians — AOC, Stacey Abrams, and Ayanna Pressley, among others — to talk about the legacy of Representative John Lewis, a civil rights leader who came into elected office after marching alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the ’60s. It comes out July 3rd.

The Wanting Mare

The Wanting Mare takes place in a gritty, dreamy fantasy city from which residents seem to be ready to escape. I’m not entirely sure what’s going on, but the immediate reason to check it out seems to be this: the film is executive produced by Shane Carruth, the director of Primer. The film was also, according to the press release, “almost entirely” shot inside a storage unit and is basically composed of a ton of VFX shots. The movie is premiering at a festival this weekend, so there’s no wide release date yet.

Infamous

The idea behind Infamous seems to be roughly: what if Bonnie and Clyde had social media? And I hate to say that... it might be a good idea. It comes out June 12th.