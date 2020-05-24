Streaming this week: ‘Space Force,’ ‘Ramy’ and ‘Hannah Gadsby: Douglas’

One of the new streaming shows I’ve been looking forward to most, Netflix’s Space Force with Steve Carell, debuts this week. I definitely need something funny and smart in the lineup— I started watching I Know This Much is True and now catching up on Ozark, so a less morbid/bleak show will be a welcome change.

Here are three shows on the lighter side (or at least, the less-dystopian side) coming to streaming this week:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix, May 26th)

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, probably best known for her stunning, Peabody Award-winning standup show Nanette, is back, bringing her latest comedy standup show Douglas to Netflix (fwiw, Douglas is the name of one of her dogs).

Ramy, Season Two (Hulu, May 29th)

Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan returns in this heartfelt comedy about a man striving to better understand himself and his faith. The second season includes Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as a sheikh trying to give the title character the guidance he craves. Ramy Youssef stars.

Space Force (Netflix, May 29th)

The Verge’s Julia Alexander describes Space Force as “if Michael Scott from The Office was given a team of scientists and astronauts and free rein to develop a program that would give the United States complete dominance over space” which sounds amazing tbh. Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, and the late Fred Willard star.