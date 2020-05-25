A new Motorola Razr could launch this year with 5G

A new version of the Motorola Razr foldable could launch this year, and it might have 5G, a bigger battery, and improved cameras (via 9to5Google). Those could address some of the many criticisms of the original model, which came out in February.

Surprisingly, this apparent new version of the Razr may have been revealed by an executive from Lenovo, which is owned by Motorola, reports Android Authority. Lenovo’s South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson appeared on the Reframed Tech podcast and said a new Razr could be coming around September.

“A whole new Razr”

“There’s a new iteration [of the Razr] coming out. From what I understand, there’s one in September, I think, coming out,” he said shortly after the 18-minute mark on the podcast. “A whole new Razr,” he continued.

That new Razr may be powered by Qualcomm’s 5G-capabale Snapdragon 765 processor, and it might have an 2,845mAh battery, up from the 2,510mAh battery in the first-generation Razr, according to specs posted by XDA Developers. And the new version’s outer camera is rumored to be 48 megapixels, which could be a significant jump from the current version’s 16-megapixel camera, with a 20-megapixel inner camera, up from 5 megapixels. The phone may also have 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB, and 256GB of internal storage, up from 128GB.

While these are all welcome improvements in the specs department, it’s unclear if this rumored new Razr will feature any changes to its signature folding mechanism — like a less creaky hinge, changes to prevent bumps and lumps from appearing on the screen, or improvements to stop the screen from peeling away from the laminate layer.