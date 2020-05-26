Share All sharing options for: SpaceX’s first crewed launch: all the updates on the company’s historic mission for NASA

After more than six years of intense development, SpaceX is set to launch its first people to space on the company’s newly developed Crew Dragon capsule. It’s a major flight test for SpaceX as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, an initiative to have private companies — not the government — create new vehicles that can carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

SpaceX’s first two passengers are veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. The duo is set to take off inside SpaceX’s capsule from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, May 27th, at 4:33PM ET. When they do, it’ll mark the first time since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 that US astronauts have flown to orbit from American soil. It will also be the first time that a privately made vehicle carries people to orbit.

Follow along as The Verge covers all of the updates from this historic flight.