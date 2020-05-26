The OnePlus 8 can now run Fortnite at 90 frames per second

The OnePlus 8 series can now run Fortnite at 90fps, thanks to a collaboration between OnePlus and Epic Games. The update makes these devices the first phones to run Fortnite at a smooth 90 frames per second.

Most Android phones run Fortnite at a maximum of 60fps, similar to the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game. Nintendo’s console, the Switch, falls behind with a maximum of 30 frames per second. Most Apple devices, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, have the option to run the game at 60fps, while the iPad Pro can also run the game at a max frame rate of 120fps, thanks to the tablet’s high refresh rate display.

Enabling a higher frame rate on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will default the graphical settings to “Low,” as noted by GameSpot, so the game won’t look better in every way. Of course, the PC version of Fortnite has the most flexibility in terms of frame rate, though it depends on what type of hardware you have.