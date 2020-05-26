Twitch signs multiyear deals with popular streamers Summit1G, Dakotaz, and JoshOG

Twitch has re-signed popular streamers Jaryd “Summit1G” Lazar, Brett “Dakotaz” Hoffman, and Josh “JoshOG” Beaver, ensuring they will stay with the service at a time when others are taking deals to stream elsewhere (via The Washington Post). The terms of the contracts were not disclosed, though they are “multi-year content deals,” according to a press release from Loaded, the talent agency that represents all three of them.

Combined, Lazar, Hoffman, and Beaver have more than 11 million Twitch followers. Lazar has more than 5 million followers, making him one of the top 10 most-followed streamers on Twitch. Hoffman has 4.3 million followers, and Beaver has 1.73 million followers.

“At a time when community is paramount, these Creators are a core part of Twitch’s mission to bring people together, and we’re excited to continue our partnership as we build the future of gaming and live entertainment,” said Michael Aragon, Twitch’s SVP of content, in a statement.

Glad you're sticking around, @summit1g. Just try not to burn the place down sumMolly https://t.co/IqaxQhwnaH — Twitch (@Twitch) May 26, 2020

Some other popular streamers who developed large followings on Twitch have moved to other streaming platforms in recent months. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, and Cory “King Gothalion” Michael have all moved to Microsoft’s Mixer, for example, while Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter stream exclusively on YouTube.

Today’s signings aren’t Twitch’s first among this streamer exodus, however. Twitch re-signed Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar, and Saqib “Lirik” Zahid in December and Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm in March.