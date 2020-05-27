Fujifilm releases app to turn mirrorless cameras into webcams

Fujifilm has released new software that lets you use certain X-series and GFX-series mirrorless cameras as ultra-high-quality webcams. The app is called Fujifilm X Webcam and works over USB, letting you benefit from much sharper lenses and larger image sensors than the potato camera in your laptop. You’re even able to use Fujifilm’s renowned film simulation modes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven unprecedented demand for webcams due to the shift to remote work, with extreme stock shortages and jacked-up prices. Canon has already released a similar webcam utility for many of its digital cameras, and it’s possible to make other companies’ cameras work as webcams with a little extra hardware.

We published a guide to doing this earlier in the month. Here’s how Dan Seifert’s laptop webcam compares to his Fujifilm mirrorless camera:

Fujifilm X Webcam works with the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, and all GFX cameras. The app is free, and right now it’s only available for Windows computers. Here’s a tutorial on how to use it: