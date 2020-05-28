Netatmo made a new outdoor camera with a siren to scare off intruders

Netatmo has released an updated version of its outdoor security smart camera with a powerful alarm to scare off uninvited guests. The revised security camera remains mostly unchanged from Netatmo’s previous outdoor model. However, this version includes a built-in 105dB siren, meant to scare off any intruders. The siren can be manually activated by using the Netatmo app after you receive an alert that a person or vehicle has entered your property.

Of course, not every person entering your property is coming uninvited. You can edit the alerts the camera gives you through the Netatmo app, so the camera will only send you urgent notifications. You can also use the Alert-Zones feature to specify what areas set off motion alerts, so it can focus on someone entering your lawn or a car pulling up in the driveway.

Netatmo’s outdoor cameras offer support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home

Like the original model, Netatmo’s new outdoor security camera features a 1080p, wide-angle lens cameras with infrared night vision and a floodlight that’s automatically triggered when someone is outside your house. Both products also analyze the camera’s field in real time to detect movement outside your home, allowing you to get a notification and then tune in to live footage of what’s going on outside your house through your smartphone or tablet. Additionally, both offer support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home.

Unlike devices like the Ring doorbells and cameras, which make you pay to view your saved video history, Netatmo’s video history is saved to a local SD card. The storage can then be uploaded using a file transfer protocol like Dropbox to store your security footage.

The Netatmo Outdoor Smart Camera with a built-in siren is slated to launch on June 9th for $349.99. Or if you want the camera without the siren, it’s available on the Netatmo website for $299.99.