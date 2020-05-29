Apple now sells refurbished iPhone XRs

You can now buy a refurbished iPhone XR from the Apple Store, MacRumors reports. It’s a cheaper way of getting the bestselling phone of last year, and Apple’s refurbishing process means that it should perform almost identically to a brand new model.

A 64GB refurbished iPhone XR will set you back $499, a $100 saving over its current $599 asking price, while a refurbished XR with 128GB of storage costs $539, $110 less than the $649 Apple now charges for the phone new. Although the refurbished phone is available in a more limited selection of colors, there’s a wider selection of storage options. The 256GB iPhone XR, which Apple discontinued last year, can be bought refurbished for $629.

All refurbished phones come in a new box, complete with accessories

Those prices aren’t quite as cheap as what Apple is charging for its new iPhone SE, which starts at $399, but the XR is still a great option, particularly if you’re bezel-averse and prefer to use Face ID rather than Touch ID.

Any refurbished phones bought from Apple come with a one year warranty, as well as a new battery, and new outer shell. The devices are also tested by Apple to ensure they’re working, and the company also repackages them into a brand new box complete with accessories and cables.