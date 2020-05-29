Amazon will no longer support the Echo Look, encourages owners to recycle theirs

Amazon is discontinuing its Echo Look camera, a standalone device that gave owners fashion advice using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Look’s companion app and the device itself will stop functioning on July 24th. Between now and July 24th, 2021, Look users can back up their images and videos by making a free Amazon Photos account. (People with existing Photos accounts will have their media backed up automatically.) Anyone who wants to delete all their existing photos and videos will have to do so before the July 2020 deadline; otherwise, they’ll have to call Amazon’s customer service to have them deleted. They can currently delete them through the Look app.

Amazon points out that much of the Echo Look’s functionality is now included in the Amazon Shopping app, including Style by Alexa, which involves the AI offering fashion pointers. The company says people should download the app to keep consulting with Amazon, and they should also recycle their Look through Amazon’s program.

The Echo Look first came out in 2017 and received new features over the years, including a collections tool, curated content from Vogue and GQ, and voice profile support. Putting the Look’s functionality into the Amazon Shopping app makes sense, given that it allows more people access to Amazon’s fashion advice. Plus, it streamlines the entire process, allowing people to use one device to shop and take photos of themselves.