How to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission

On Saturday, May 30th, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is set to become the first private spacecraft to carry humans into orbit. The launch, scheduled for 3:22PM ET, will also mark the first time in nearly a decade that NASA astronauts have launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

For NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, this will be their second attempt at this historic launch. The first launch attempt, on Wednesday, May 27th, was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions less than 17 minutes before launch. They’ll get another chance today. If today’s launch is delayed for any reason, the next launch attempt will be on Sunday, May 31st, at 3PM ET.

NASA plans to cover today’s event live, starting at around 11AM ET. If all goes well, they’ll cover everything from launch preparations to the Crew Dragon’s docking at the ISS at 10:20AM ET on Sunday, May 31st. You can also follow along with The Verge on our live blog.

What time is SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off from the company’s launch site on Saturday, May 30th, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Scheduled launch time: New York: 3:22PM / San Francisco: 12:22PM / London: 8:22PM / Berlin: 9:22PM / Moscow: 10:22PM / New Delhi: 12:52AM (May 31st) / Beijing: 3:22AM (May 31st) / Tokyo: 4:22AM (May 31st) / Melbourne: 5:22AM (May 31st)

How to watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch live:

Live stream: NASA is live-streaming the event on YouTube and on its website for desktop viewing. SpaceX will also be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel.