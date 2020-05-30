SpaceX Crew Dragon launch live blog

SpaceX is about to make history as it attempts to launch its first passengers to space for NASA. Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are set to launch on SpaceX’s new capsule, the Crew Dragon, which will take the pair to the International Space Station.

It’s a big moment for the company, as it’ll mark the first time a private company has ever sent people into orbit. And with this launch taking place from Florida, it’ll be the first time in nearly a decade that people have launched to orbit from American soil since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

NASA’s coverage of the launch kicks off at 11AM ET, with takeoff scheduled for 3:22PM ET. There’s a lot of action leading up liftoff, so join us as we break it all down for you.

Tune into our SpaceX launch live blog here!

Live-stream SpaceX’s launch in the background