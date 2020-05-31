Amazon removed racist images that appeared on some listings for headphones

Amazon says it has removed images with racist language from some listings for headphones on its UK site, The Financial Times reported. Users posted screenshots to Twitter of search results for “AirPods” and “bluetooth headphones” that appeared on the e-commerce site. Instead of photos of headphones, the search results showed images that contained the N-word.

The listings seemed to be limited to the UK site, and appeared on the pages of new Amazon sellers, most of whom had few or no customer reviews, the FT reported.

As of Sunday morning the images did not appear on Amazon’s UK site. An Amazon spokesperson told Reuters that it was removing the images “and have taken action on the bad actor.” It wasn’t clear who the bad actor is, and whether there was a security breach involved.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Verge on Sunday.